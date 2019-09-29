FORT WAYNE — It was a solid end to the regular season for area runners in the New Haven Cross Country Classic Saturday at The Plex.
Lakeland junior Lucas Begly ran the boys’ AA division race while his Laker teammates ran in the A division for smaller schools. Begly was third in the AA race in 16 minutes, 50.5 seconds.
East Noble’s Austin Liepe also ran at a level higher than his teammates. he placed 24th in the AAA division race for the larger schools in 16:42.4.
The Knight teams were in the AA division meet. The EN boys were eighth with 223 points and the girls finished seventh with 187.
East Noble’s top five boys runners had a pack time of almost 57 seconds. Junior Lucas Diehm led the team in 31st place in 17:48.9. Classmate Ben Hand was 39th in 18:06.7, and fellow junior Kyler Corbin was 48th in 18:27.6.
Freshman Rachel Becker led the Knight girls in 26th place at 21:41.8. Sophomore Erin Weng finished 35th in 22:04.6, and junior Anna Becker was 37th in 22:11.3.
West Noble was eighth behind East Noble with 207 points. Yarency Murillo led the Chargers with an eighth-place finish in 20:05.8. Gabrielle Foreman was 38th in 22:14.5, and Nallely Villalobos was 46th in 22:29.5.
In the A division, the Westview girls were third with 168 points, followed by Central Noble with 210. Prairie Heights was 16th with 338, followed by Churubusco with 348. Lakeland was 19th with 403.
For the Warriors, junior Deann Fry led the team in 13th place overall in 21:25.6. Classmate Hannah Neff was 31st in 22:25, and fellow junior Raegan Bender was 35th in 22:34.9.
Senior Kylie Zumbrun paced the Cougars in 26th place in 22:06.7. She had some support from freshmen Michaela Rinehold (38th, 22:38.1) and Madison Vice (41st, 22:50)
Sophomore Roshelle Bell led Heights in 51st place in 23:35.1. Classmate and teammates Allison Steele was right behind Bell in 52nd in 23:37.2.
Sophomore Katie Graft led Churubusco in 27th place in 22:13.8, Junior Allie Basinger was 39th in 22:48.8.
Monica Guzman was the Lakers’ top finisher in 46th place in 23:14.5.
In the boys’ A meet, Churubusco led area teams in eighth place with 213. The Eagles were paced top-10 finishes by Sam Keily (fourth, 17:29.5) and Eli Lantz (8th, 17:40.8). Shawn Prater was 45th in 18:40.3.
Prairie Heights finished 22nd with 635 points. Freshman Kawliga Glasgo paced the Panthers in 81st place in 19:48.4.
Lakeland and Central Noble did not have enough runners to post team scores. Cougar Jakob Copas finished 29th in 18:16.3, and Laker freshman Konner Palmer was 40th in 18:36.9.
In the boys’ AAA division, West Noble finished ahead of Westview for the second time in two and a half weeks. The Chargers finished sixth with 185 points, and the Warriors were eighth with 230.
Colten Cripe led West Noble in 14th place in 16:18.5. Abraham Longoria was 32nd in 16:50.1, and freshman Austin Cripe was 47th at 17:14.1.
Remington Carpenter paced Westview in 11th place at 16:16.8. Anthony Schwartz was 40th at 17:06.6, and Anthony Sanchez was 43rd in 17:11.1.
