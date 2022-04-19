EMMA — Westview softball used a big fourth inning to put away West Noble 8-2 on Tuesday.
Outside of the one big inning, the Warriors had to manufacture their runs.
"My team battled. I thought they were a little dead. We're so young that there's still things to work on with communication and things like that," Westview coach Jeremy Williams said.
The Warriors (4-0, 3-0 NECC) scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 7-0. Westview finally used some patience at the plate to string some hits together.
"That's what I kept preaching to them. We were reaching for it and not letting the ball get to us," Williams said.
The Warriors scored a run in the first off a solo homer from Alexys Antal then added another run in the third. Morgan Rich started the scoring in the fourth with an single to right to score Ella Williams. Ava Williams came around to score after Sarah Lapp singled to the right side of the field.
A double to center by Antal scored Rich and Lapp to push the lead to 6-0, then Bri Caldwell tacked on one more with single to center to plate Antal.
Antal finished 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, and Caldwell had a pair of hits with two RBIs.
The Chargers answered back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Julia Vargas led off the inning with a single, then Alayna DeLong singled to left to put two aboard for Hailey Moser, who smacked a double to left to score both Vargas and DeLong.
Vargas finished with three hits.
Ava Williams added a run in the fifth with a sacrifice bunt that scored Ella Williams from third.
The Warriors only played four games so far, but coach Williams likes the toughness his young team is showing early on.
"I think shows a toughness that I've been wanting for Westview for the whole 10 years that I've been here," Williams said. "Mental toughness, physical toughness, I think this short craziness has really shown that in this team."
Westview baseball 12, West Noble 0, 5 innings
The Warriors (3-3, 3-1 NECC) jumped on the Chargers (2-5, 2-3) early with six runs in the first inning, followed by four more in the second.
The first three Westview batters reached to load the bases in the bottom of first, then Mason Wire sent out a ball to centerfield, which allowed Matty Mortrud to score from third.
Mason Atra reached on an error by the West Noble second baseman and brought home Braden Kauffman. Micah Miller crossed home when Jaxon Engle was hit by a pitch.
Easton Bontrager laced a single to center to plate Atra and Isaac Heyerly to make it 5-0. A balk allowed Engle to score the final run of the inning. Bontrager finished with three runs batted in.
Westview starting pitcher Alec Titus worked out of a small jam in the top of the second. He tossed three innings, allowed two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Back-to-back singles by Kauffman and Miller pushed scored one more across to start the second inning for the Warriors.
With two outs, an error brought around Miller, then a single to left field from Bontrager scored Titus. Jayce Brandenberger drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Atra to put Westview up 10-0.
West Noble threatened in the top of the fourth with bases loaded and Mortrud on the mound, but he came out unscathed after he forced a double play to end the inning.
Mortrud helped his own cause in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single to left to score Bucky Lehman and Brandenberger.
The Chargers once again got a runner to third in the top of the fifth, but Kauffman induced a pop out to end the game.
