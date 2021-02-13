ELKHART — The first game of the Jimtown Regional was a defensive masterpiece from Lakeland, and it resulted in its first win in a regional setting.
The Lakers (21-7) limited Griffith to 17 points over the final three quarters and defeated the Panthers 44-26 to advance the championship game tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers (13-4) didn't score a field goal until the 2:00 mark in the first quarter.
“We talked about staying inside the three-point line. They're a driving team, and I think they only shot a couple of jumpers the whole night,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “I said, 'Let's take away their drive penetration.' We switched to a zone. We haven't played a zone all year really. We just packed it in. We had to front their bigs, because they were throwing it inside. I'm very happy with the way everyone played. I'm proud of this group.”
The Lakers had a tough time seeing their first shot fall, but they were able to jump out to a 7-1 lead after Madison Keil hit three on an assist from Kendall Moore. Then, Bailey Hartsough scored the next seven points for Lakeland, including a play where she blocked a shot and went the length of the court for a lay-up.
Hartsough led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Keil had 10. Alivia Rasler had six points and four assists. Peyton Hartsough had eight rebounds and four assists.
“With our cutting and throwing the ball in the right spot, our girls trust each other enough to find each other and put each other in really good positions,” Gearheart said.
Griffith was held scoreless for the entire second quarter. For a two-minute stretch, the Panthers passed the ball around the outside actively trying to get the ball the Julissa Hamm, who led her team with six points, but Bailey Hartsough denied every opportunity.
During the second quarter, Griffith had five straight possessions that ended with a turnover.
Lakeland wasn't able to increase its lead by much in the second quarter. It only scored four points, all by Hartsough.
The Lakers outscored the Panthers 10-5 in the third quarter and opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run. Their largest lead was 23 points after a basket from Hailey Alleshouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.