FORT WAYNE — It’s been a season to remember for Carroll High School football in 2022, and it’s not over yet.
The 13-0 Chargers are headed south down Interstate 69 to Lucas Oil Stadium today to make their Indiana High School Athletic Association state football finals debut. They’ll face 11-2 Center Grove, the two-time defending Class 6A champion, for the 6A title at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Class 6A game will end a full day of prep football, with the Class 2A game between 10-3 Andrean and 11-3 Evansville Mater Dei kicking things off at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 4A contest between 13-1 New Prairie and 12-2 East Central at 3 p.m.
Action concludes on Saturday with the Class 1A game between 14-0 Adams Central and 14-0 Indianapolis Lutheran starting things off at 11 a.m. The 3A game between 10-4 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and 13-1 Lawrenceburg follows at 3 p.m. The nightcap will be the Class 5A game between 10-3 Valparaiso and 12-1 Whiteland at 7 p.m.
Carroll coach Doug Dinan told KPC Media news partner WANE-TV earlier this week that his Chargers have been part of a lot of big moments this season and Friday night’s state title tilt against the five-time state champion Trojans will be another one.
“How do you make the moment not bigger than the moment?” Dinan said Monday as he gathered with the other 11 state finals coaches in Indianapolis for the annual state finals media day.
“We’ve been there … We’ve been in that big moment, whether it’s at home or on the road. We’re playing another high school football team. We’re not playing the Colts, we’re just playing in the Colts’ atmosphere.”
The 2022 season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Carroll. The team lost senior quarterback Owen Scheele suddenly in early June to leukemia. The beloved Charger signalcaller has been a source of inspiration for his teammates and indeed, the entire Carroll community this fall as the Chargers have steadily marched toward this date with destiny on the biggest stage in Indiana high school football.
The Charger faithful — especially the raucous student section known far and wide as the Neon Nation — will be easy to identify at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday night: The school sold more than 2,300 state finals T-shirts, which will be bright orange to raise leukemia awareness and honor Scheele. They’ll be emblazoned with the now-familiar #OwenStrong hashtag that has powered the Chargers all season.
In Center Grove, the Chargers will face a team making its fourth straight state finals appearance. The Trojans won the 6A title the past two years, defeating Westfield 27-21 last year and 38-14 in 2020. Longtime head coach Eric Moore, now in his 24th season at Center Grove and 29th season overall, will be guiding the Trojans to their eighth state finals appearance of his tenure.
Center Grove running back Micah Coyle is seventh in the state with 1,941 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Tyler Cherry has completed 133-of-205 passes for 2,124 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
The Trojans have averaged 35.6 points per game in 2022 and given up just 19.9 points per contest. They run the wing-T offense.
Carroll, meanwhile, has been led by quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, the stellar sophomore transfer from Homestead. The 6-3, 170-pound Sullivan has completed 186-of-284 passes in the Chargers’ spread offense for 2,203 yards and 27 TDs against just seven picks. Senior Camden Herschberger has been Sullivan’s favorite target with 57 catches for 737 yards and seven TDs.
Sophomore Nate Starks has keyed the Carroll rushing attack with 1,127 yards on 178 carries with seven touchdowns.
Notes: Center Grove will be making its sixth appearance in the Class 6A title game in the past eight seasons… Carroll is one of two teams making their IHSAA state finals debut this weekend, along with Class 5A Whiteland. The Chargers are also one of three undefeated teams in the field, along with Class 1A finalists Adams Central and Indianapolis Lutheran… Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is a notable Carroll alum. Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast is a notable Center Grove alum.
