WATERLOO — Like many opponents of the Carroll Chargers, East Noble found them to be just too much.
A team that goes 10 deep with more than its share of size, reach and quickness, Carroll shook off what looked like some early jitters and used its defense to pull away from the Knights for a 69-35 win in the semifinals of the Class 4A girls basketball sectional at DeKalb.
With their 19th consecutive win, the Chargers (22-2) will seek their fifth straight sectional title Saturday at 7 p.m. against Snider. who beat Northrop Friday night.
The Knights (10-15), who were eliminated by Carroll for the third straight year, created the chances they wanted early and got some good looks, but couldn’t finish, often having their shots altered by five Charger players who are 5-foot-11 or taller.
East Noble made only 3-of-17 shots in the first half, which ended with Carroll holding a 29-11 lead.
“They’re good. They’re the real deal,” East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said. “They’re going to be a tough out for anybody with their size, their length and their athleticism.
“We had some good shots early. When the shots didn’t fall, things got tough for us. You need to hit those when you’re the underdog to stay in it, and keep yourself feeling like you have a chance. That just didn’t happen for us.”
Taylor Fordyce had 16 points to lead Carroll, with Nevaeh Jackson scoring 12 and Saniya Jackson adding 11 to go with eight rebounds. Kayla Gibbs also had eight boards.
Avan Beiswanger led the Knights with 10 points and Karly Kirkpatrick scored eight.
The Chargers hurt the Knights with some traps and began the second half with some furious full-court pressure. Gibbs made steals on the first three East Noble possessions, all of which resulted in buckets.
Carroll added another score off a turnover to make it 39-11, completing a 16-0 run reaching back into the second quarter. The Chargers went on to lead 50-21 after three.
Carroll looked to attack inside first, but also kicked out passes for open threes or ran the break when it was there.
The Chargers’ only lament may have been that they weren’t yet in championship form at the foul line, making just 7-of-18.
It was the last game for East Noble seniors Beiswanger, Kirkpatrick, Grace Patton, Kayla Desper, Kylie Garton, Anna Becker and Carly Turner.
“I wish I had another year with them,” Kimmel said. “This group of kids didn’t have the success they really wanted and had worked pretty hard to get.
“We kept practicing hard every day, things that people don’t get to see. The legacy these girls set is they did not quit. They kept coming. Attitudes were fantastic all season. They were fun to be a part of.”
