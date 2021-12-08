DUNLAP — West Noble had a late lead Wednesday over Concord, but couldn’t hold on as the Minutemen eeked out a 55-52 win over the Chargers.
“That’s hard to swallow. We were just flat, had zero energy. I don’t know if it’s first road trip. I don’t know if it’s being Wednesday night, kind of weird, but those are just excuses,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “That’s not what we’re interested in. We flat out did not bring any kind of energy.
Austin Cripe scored the last nine points of the game for West Noble (3-1) and finished with game-high 26 points. Nevin Phares added eight points.
Zaven Kolkootian led Concord with 17 points, including all 13 of his team’s points in the second quarter. Malachi Emmons finished with 13, and Andres Dixon dropped in 10.
Concord led 48-43 with 3:31 left, then Cripe put the Chargers on his back and tried to will his team to victory. He hit a pair of free throws, then completed a tough three-point play to tie the game.
After the Minutemen scored to take back the lead, Cripe retook it for West Noble with a basket. He hit two more free throws to put the Chargers up 52-51 with 1:17 left.
Emmons hit a jumper to regain the lead for Concord. West Noble turned it over on its next possession and fouled Dixon. He missed both free throws but got the long rebound and was fouled again to go back to the stripe. This time around, he hit both for the three-point lead with 3.2 left.
The Chargers moved the ball up court and called a time out with 2.3 remaining. Out of the timeout, Cripe came off a few screens, caught in-bounds pass and hoisted up a three that was off the mark.
“Honestly, he wasn’t his best tonight. I think he is capable of so much more. That was gutty from him,” Marsh said.
In the first half, both the Chargers and Minutemen struggled to find the bottom of the net at the start of the first and second quarters. West Noble led 4-2 after the first four minutes of the game.
A three from Phares put the Chargers ahead 8-5. Dixon answered for the Minutemen with a lay-up on a backdoor cut and a three-point to take the lead at 12-10.
Koltookian came off the bench for Concord midway through the first quarter and dominated the painted area in the second quarter. He scored all 13 of Concord’s points during the period.
West Noble answered every Koltookian bucket and never allowed the lead to get to more than five.
A drive from Cripe put the Minutemen lead at 19-16, then a three-pointer from Adam Nelson cut the deficit down to two, 26-24.
The Chargers were without Julio Macias, who would have helped solidify inside and possibly slow down Kolkootian.
“Any time you’re missing 6-foot-6 and he’s our second-leading scorer. That hurt and hopefully we can get him back soon,” Marsh said.
West Noble travels to Churubusco Saturday.
