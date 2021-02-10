FORT WAYNE — One streak ended and the other continued.
Bishop Dwenger’s four-game losing streak stopped while East Noble’s increased to five.
The Saints (7-7) outmatched the Knights (7-11) and nearly doubled them up 62-32 on Wednesday night.
Avery Kline led East Noble in scoring with 10 points. Max Bender had six, Braeden Ball ended up with five and Chris Hood and Owen Van Gessel each scored four.
Brenden Lytle caught fire from outside in the second half and finished with 18 points for Bishop Dwenger. Nick Holder also buried a couple of triples in the final 16 minutes to end up with 11 points, and C.J. Pieper had nine.
The Knights have struggled to score from the outside during their five-game skid, which was something they did well in the first half of the season. East Noble made two three-pointers on Wednesday while the Saints made eight.
It was hard for the Knights to buy a bucket in the first quarter. The Bishop Dwenger defense made it difficult for the visitors to find an open look.
The first two scores of the game for East Noble were a floater by Van Gessel and a fade-away jumper by Keegan Foster to beat the first-quarter horn.
Dwenger led 9-4 after the first stanza but were quickly up by double digits by the midway point of the second quarter.
An 11-2 run by the Saints was ended by a three-point play from Kline, but the lead continued to grow and was at 18 points by the end of the half, 29-11.
Ball hit a three to open the half to cut the lead to 15, but that’s as close as the Knights would get the rest of the contest.
Lytle and Holder each hit a pair of triples during the third quarter then Lytle added one more for good measure to start the fourth quarter.
Kline continued to display effort during the final quarter of play and scored six points in the last eight minutes.
East Noble welcomes New Haven to The Big Blue Pit on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.