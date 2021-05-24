ELKHART — West Noble’s softball season came to a thudding end on Monday night.
The Chargers (13-9-1) lost 5-4 to NorthWood (8-15) on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth.
The Panthers had the bases loaded with two outs, and freshman Lily Shannon hit a ball up the middle. West Noble shortstop Julia Vargas fielded the ball and raced over to second. However, she was narrowly beaten to the bag by Macy Lengacher, which allowed Sophie Greuser to score from the third for the game-winning run.
“That’s pretty tough to lose a game like that, on a call like that to end a game,” West Noble coach Rich Click said.
The ending was tough for the Chargers to swallow, but they had their chances to against NorthWood. The Panthers’ Autumn Miller was able to keep West Noble hitters off balance for the majority of Monday’s contest. Miller didn’t have a lot of speed from the circle, which has been the nemesis all year for the Chargers.
“We were on our front foot for most of the game. Our power hitters were out on their front foot. We were just so anxious, out on our front foot, just popping stuff up early,” Click said.
The first hit for the Chargers came in the fourth inning, when Vargas reached on an infield single. Later in the frame, Lily Nelson drilled a single up the middle to score two and cut the lead to one, 3-2.
The Panthers scored one in the second inning off an RBI-double from Paige Jacobs, then a fielder’s choice by Sydney King and a single from Ashlyn Brooke gave NorthWood a 3-0 lead after three innings.
The lead was pushed back to two by the Panthers when Morgan Jenkins slapped a single to right to score Audrea Schwartz in the bottom of the sixth.
West Noble needed a rally in the top of the seventh and got one.
Hailey Moser led the inning off with a walk. She came around to score on a single by Tori Franklin. Two batters later, Kacee Click laced a double to the left-field wall to plate Franklin and tie the game, 4-4. A flyout and a pop up ended in inning.
The Panthers got a runner to second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Franklin got the strikeout to send the game to extra innings.
West Noble loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with zero outs, but Miller got a strikeout, a flyout to center and a ground ball back to her to escape the inning unscratched.
NorthWood answered by also loading up the bases in the bottom of the eighth. After an infield single by Jenkins and an intentional walk to Liliana Lomeli with two out, a grounder was hit to Vargas at short, but she was interfered with by the runner, and the runner was called out to end the inning.
West Noble went down in order in the top of the ninth.
The Chargers battled their way until the very end, but just came up a little short by a few inches.
“This group of girls never gave up. This is the most fun group by far that I’ve ever coached. These girls strive for perfection. They’ll never achieve it, but they’ll strive for it, and I commend them all for their efforts today,” Click said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.