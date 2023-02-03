BENTON — The game was back and forth and chaotic at times.
There was a delay for a wet spot before tipoff.
There were bench warnings on both teams and a transfer pouring on the points on her former team.
But by the time the final buzzer sounded, it was the Lakeland girls basketball team who lived to survive another day, defeating NorthWood 41-39 in a semifinal game in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A Sectional 20 at Fairfield in Friday’s nightcap.
“That was a heck of a game,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said. “They went on a 15-5 run and we went on an 11-1 run at the end when we needed to … It wasn’t real pretty and was pretty chaotic at times. They were trying to do some really good things and it just didn’t fall for them, and lucky for us that’s what happened. I’m very proud and exhausted.”
The Panthers have historically had the Lakers number, leading the series 15-1 and 4-1 in postseason play, but Gearheart is now 2-0 against NorthWood while he has been at the helm for Lakeland, last defeating them in a sectional championship game in 2021 in what was his first year.
“I’ve only been here three years, but the stigma from what I understand is when we played NorthWood, they didn’t really expect to compete or win,” Gearheart said. “So I’m just happy that we were able to compete and win and see what happens.”
Senior Peyton Hartsough was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points and had what was ultimately the game-winning basket with 1:35 left, driving right to the hoop after NorthWood sophomore Claire Payne (13 points) missed both of her free throws that would have put the Panthers up two.
Hartsough then took a charge from NorthWood’s Joselyn Edwards (6 points) that gave the ball right back to the Lakers.
The final 40 seconds of the game were chaos, when Lakeland senior Alivia Rasler (6 points) and Hartsough both missed the front end of one-and-ones to give NorthWood a chance. But the Panthers also committed two turnovers on each of their ensuing possessions. The first was a travel by Payne and the second was when a Panther threw the ball out of bounds.
Still, NorthWood had a chance when it got a jump ball with the possession arrow in its direction with 16.6 seconds left, but freshman Aaniyah Bonner’s potential game-winning off-balance three bounced off the front end of the rim and into the hands of Laker junior Takya Wallace. Her pass attempt to Grace Iddings (2 points) was then stolen by Panther junior Karis Bennett (8 points), who laid it in for two, but the horn had already sounded and the basket was waved off.
“We were giving them all kinds of chances to win the game,” Gearheart said. “My two best shooters just couldn’t hit shots and luckily we came out on top.
"I knew this would be a good ball game. They’re a good team and we battled. I’m just glad and it’s great to see these three seniors (Iddings, Hartsough and Rasler) play for a sectional championship.”
Lakers junior Olivia Oman was another big factor in the win. The NorthWood transfer went from being shouted “Airball” at from her former classmates to finishing with 15 points against her former teammates, including the two that tied the game at 39.
“Olivia really wanted to play well in this game, and oh man she did and I’m proud of her,” Gearheart said. “She’s working on her game and working on herself, and getting her to transfer in has really helped her. That’s what sports and the IHSAA is about, getting girls to be able to do what they love and she loves basketball.”
Bonner had eight points. Her sister, senior Aaliyah Bonner, added four points for the Panthers.
The Lakers (13-10) play Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield in Benton for a sectional championship, while NorthWood finishes the year at 14-11.
In the first matchup against the Falcons on Dec. 9, 2022, Lakeland lost 59-33 in Benton. But Gearheart hopes his team can be more competitive this time around.
“I would love one team to win a close game, either us or them,” Gearheart said. “We have to key on a couple players, and basically do something similar tomorrow night that we did tonight.”
