MIDDLEBURY — As the East Noble girls basketball team walked out of the Northridge Middle School fieldhouse on Saturday, you could see the exhaustion on their faces and in their body language.
The Knights (6-11) had just finished up their fourth game in two days, all of them losses at the Northridge Bankers Classic, including a 55-44 defeat at the hands of Merrillville in the seventh-place game.
“I thought we played hard. We had to go to a zone for a lot of reasons. It’s a long tournament,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said. “Everybody’s tired.”
After losing to Portage and South Bend St. Joseph on Friday, East Noble fell to the host Raiders 49-27 in the last game of pool play on Saturday morning.
In the seventh-place game, the Pirates (10-5) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before the Knights answered with their own 6-0 run, started on a putback by Ella Lewin, a three from Karly Kirkpatrick and a free throw from Avan Beiswanger.
Merrillville had a significant size advantage and made it difficult for the Knights to get into the paint and grab rebounds.
Kirkpatrick scored, then assisted on a shot from Beiswanger to cut the lead to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
To go along with their size, the Pirates had speed, too, and were beating the Knights up the floor in the first half. East Noble was able to slow the pace down a little in the second quarter and took the lead after a steal and score from Bree Walmsley. She led the Knights with 11 points.
Walmsley hit back-to-back threes to put East Noble ahead 25-22, then Lewin scored right before the buzzer to keep the Knights ahead 27-25 at the half.
After Merrillville grabbed the lead midway through the third quarter, Walmsley buried her third trey of the game to tie it 36-36. The Pirates answered on the next possession with a three and never let go of the lead the rest of the way.
The Knights struggled to get the deficit under five points and went scoreless the last 3:35 of the game. Merrillville slowly pushed its lead out at the free-throw line and were 8-of-14 in the final period.
After winning four of six before the tournament, East Noble hoped to come away with a little bit more than a couple of close losses.
“Coming up here is kind of a confidence deflator. This is a very taxing tournament for a lot of reasons. Playing four games in roughly 36 hours is a lot, and then the competition up here is very good, too,” Booth said. “We’ve ran into some very good talented teams that have some height and really strong girls. While the scores might not reflect it, I thought we competed well and played hard.”
With a month left in the season, Booth thinks there is still time to turn things back in the right direction. East Noble still has four Northeast 8 Conference games left on its schedule.
“I think we’re getting there. I think we’re baby steps away from really making a huge impact and winning some big games,” Booth said. “We definitely have winnable games left on our schedule.”
Kirkpatrick was named to the all-tournament team. She finished with 10 points against Merrillville. Lewin had eight and Beiswanger added five.
Boys Basketball
East Noble 62, Fairfield 30
In the consolation game of the Goshen Holiday Tournament, the Knights won their first game of the season. They led the Falcons 25-16 at the half, then put the game away by outscoring Fairfield 17-2 in the third quarter.
Eight players scored for East Noble (1-3), led by Hayden Jones’ 23 points. Nate Dickson had nine points, Gage Ernsberger added eight and Max Bender scored seven. Fairfield is 2-7.
