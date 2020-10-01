KENDALLVILLE — Westview knew East Noble was going to be challenge to get through if they wanted to win another sectional championship.
The Warriors beat the Knights 4-1 on Thursday in the semifinals of the East Noble Sectional. On the other courts at East Noble, West Noble took care of business beating Central Noble 5-0.
Westview and West Noble meet in the sectional championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Warriors beat the Chargers 4-1 early this season.
The Warriors’ doubles team won their respective matches without much fanfare. The No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won 6-3, 6-0 over Ryan Gienger and Carver Miller. Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles over Ryan Ludwig and Kyle Blackburn.
The match that sealed the win was at No. 1 singles, which was Vittorio Bona versus Isaiah Hostetler. Bona beat Hostetler in the first match of the season and is Hostetler’s only loss this season.
Hostetler got revenge on Thursday, beating Bona 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
“To me, that means a lot. That was the only guy I lost to this season, and to come back and see that I improved that much over the season and come back and beat him it feels like a huge relief that I can come back and play some good tennis,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler had to battle back in the first set to force the tiebreaker, then he had to hold off Bona in the second set.
“I feel like I played pretty good. My overheads weren’t the greatest that they should be, but I felt like my forehands were pretty good when they were down the line. I felt like I played pretty good overall,” Hostetler said.
At No. 3 singles, Brennan Beachy rallied after losing the first set to East Noble’s Max Bender 7-4 in a tiebreaker. Beachy won the final two sets 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors beat the Knights 3-2 in the first match of the season. To give his team a better chance at pulling off the upset this time around, East Noble coach Aaron Edwards made a lineup change, putting Bender at No. 3 singles and Gienger at No. 1 doubles.
“No regrets about the lineup. We had the lineup that gave us the best opportunity. It’s a probability thing. You try to give yourselves the best chance, but then you have to work out on the court and take care of business,” Edwards said. “I’m really proud of the effort our guys had tonight. I don’t think we failed to compete. Westview was better.”
The lone winner for East Noble was Nolan Ogle at No. 2 singles. He won his match decisively 6-0, 6-2 over Elijah Hostetler.
West Noble 5, Central Noble 0
The Chargers took care of business against the Cougars on Thursday. At No. 1 singles, Nate Shaw beat Josh Ellet 6-3, 6-2. Chris Miller won his No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Austin Smith, and Luke Schermerhorn picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles over Caleb Weaver.
The West Noble No. 1 doubles duo of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares defeated Austin Frey and Dylan Carnahan 6-0, 6-1. The Chargers No. 2 doubles team of JJ Jacobs and Wesley Shaw won because of forfeit.
