LIGONIER — It was hard for West Noble to hold down Central Noble.
In three of the four sets on Monday night, the Cougars pulled away from the Chargers en route to a 3-1 victory in Northeast Corner Conference volleyball action.
Central Noble won by the set scores of 25-8, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13.
“Sets one, three and four were good, set one was really good. I was really happy with set one,” Cougar coach Laura Scott said. “In set two, we made too many errors, unforced errors that we got better control of in games three and four. Overall, pretty good.”
The Cougars jumped out to a quick 6-3 lead in the first set after kills from Bridgette Gray, Casey Hunter and Lydia Andrews. The lead grew after another pair of kills and a block from Hunter.
West Noble cut the lead back down to four with swings from Angela Caldwell and Taytlynn Forrer. Then, Gray put the team on her back for the rest of the set.
The senior served 12 straight points, including five aces and one that ended the first set.
“Focused. We talked a lot about making serves and staying focused on where we’re putting them and just making sure our serves are in. She definitely did that. I think she did a good job all night long on her serving but that run was really impressive. She stayed in control and did a really good job,” Scott said.
During the run by Gray, Rachel Imhof had a block and a kill, and Emma Marker recorded a block.
The Chargers trailed early in set two but climbed back in with an ace from Nichelle Phares, then kills from Lily Mast and Carolina Flores.
West Noble took the lead after a pair of errors on Central Noble, then a couple of more kills from Mast and Flores. The Chargers pushed the lead to 21-16 after an ace from Emily Thompson, which forced a timeout from Scott.
After the break, the Cougars closed the gap to one with kills from Gray, Marker and Lauren Marks. But a pair of errors and two kills from West Noble’s Maysie Clouse tied the match a one set apiece.
“We made too many fundamental errors. We missed some keys serves at points. We had some serve receives that weren’t good. Then, we just took too long to try and get over those,” Scott said. “We kind of stayed there in our mistakes, instead of moving on to the next point.”
In the third set, Central Noble was making some more errors but quickly cleaned them up. It was then the Chargers that were making the errors. Back-to-back mistakes gave the Cougars a 12-6 lead.
The lead doubled to 21-9 after kills by Gray and Andrews. West Noble got the margin back down to single digits after a block from Phares and a kill from Forrer, but multiple serving errors gave the set to Central Noble.
Thompson started the fourth set with three straight aces, then Gray answered with three straight kills, followed by an ace of her own to tie it at 5-5.
West Noble built a small lead after a kill from Phares and a block from Flores. But the Cougars would take control from there. Hunter smack back-to-back kills to cut the lead to one, then three errors in a row by the Chargers gave Central Noble a five-point advantage.
A couple of more kills from Gray and Andrews, plus another string of errors by West Noble gave the Cougars the match.
Gray led Central Noble with 10 kills, followed by Hunter with seven and Andrews with six. Hunter finished with three blocks, and Gray ended up with six aces.
