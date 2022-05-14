ALBION — Two of Central Noble’s basketball greats gave back to their community by holding a camp Saturday afternoon with the help of Cougar coaches and boys basketball players.
The Connor Essegian-Sydney Freeman All-Star Basketball Camp was for boys and girls in grades 1-6. Most of the kids were from the Central Noble area.
CN boys basketball coach John Bodey said the idea of Essegian and Freeman leading a camp came to light and developed not long after the Cougars played in the Class 2A State Final in Indianapolis. It’s just a matter of finding the right time, especially when Freeman came home from college. She just completed her time at Ball State University and entered the transfer portal after three seasons playing for the Cardinals.
“It’s a great feeling seeing everybody who supported me,” Freeman said. “The kids have grown up so much.”
The CN senior Essegian understands the role he is in with youngsters looking up to him after his outstanding basketball career at CN and appreciative of how the community accepted him after moving in before his high school time began.
He is 10th in the state’s prep boys basketball scoring list with 2,526 points, was a Mr. Basketball finalist and will play basketball in the Big Ten at the University of Wisconsin. The last Badger to come from this area is Angola’s Charlie Wills in the late 1990s.
“This is the least I can do,” Essegian said of the camp. “It means a lot to help kids grow and make this something special for them.
“I enjoy the interaction in between the drills. The bonds you create will last. It means a lot for them to be a part of what you’re doing.”
Essegian and Freeman signed autographs for a lot of the campers after the camp day ended.
Freeman seeks change of scenery
Freeman was not ready to reveal where she is transferring to, but did reveal why she entered the transfer portal. She spoke fondly of Ball State, but felt it was time to move on and do something different.
“I was feeling like I needed a change of scenery,” Freeman said. “Everything was the same. I needed a change and want to go somewhere bigger.
“I enjoyed Ball State. It was really fun. I can still talk to the coaches there if I need anything. But it was just time.
Freeman averaged 11.1 points, four assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this past season at Ball State. She also had eight blocked shots and made 82% of her free throws in helping the Cardinals win 20 games, reach the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game and earns a WNIT bid.
In three years with the Cardinals, Freeman had 949 points, 338 assists, 281 rebounds and 114 steals.
Essegian praises Davidson’s perseverance
Essegian stood not far behind Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson at center court of North Judson-San Pierre High School on the night of March 12 after Central Noble defeated the Braves 58-53 in a 2A regional final.
The two teams huddled around Davidson in a silent gym as he spoke of his faith in Jesus while dealing with terminal cancer. Cougar and Braves fans alike and other basketball enthusiasts who attended the game and stuck around knew what they were witnessing with great respect, probably one of Davidson’s final public speaking appearances.
Davidson, who also was the boys basketball coach at Lakewood Park Christian, died on Monday at the age of 49. His funeral service was on Saturday.
“It was the quietest I have ever seen a basketball gym,” Essegian said.
“Honestly, it was hard to listen. But it speaks to the good person and the man that he was,” Essegian added of Davidson’s testimony. “It was special for him to do that. He persevered. Not too many people would do that in his situation.”
