KENDALLVILLE — The college signings of Chris Hood, Nick Munson and Rowan Zolman signified the end of a successful, three-year run for East Noble football.
The three years started with the trio being significant contributors to a team that made the Class 4A State Championship game. It ended on Friday afternoon with all three signing their national letters of intent to Ball State and Miami (Ohio).
Hood and Munson will suit up for the Cardinals while Zolman heads to Oxford, Ohio, to be a RedHawk.
Friday was a dream come true for all three.
“It meant a lot, because now I’m able to focus fully on my future at Ball State and knowing that I have a permanent home is awesome,” Munson said.
Hood said, “Looking back at all of the hard work I put in to achieve this goal, all of the blood, sweat and tears, to be able to put pen to paper is incredible,” Hood said.
Munson continued, “It was huge. It was the stuff we’d dreamed of as kids, being able to play Division I football. It’s awesome being able to play against (Zolman) and with (Hood).”
The goal of playing at the Division I level started after the 2020 season and the interest from those caliber of programs started to rise.
“We’ve all had that goal in our heads. It really started coming true around the end of our junior year. We started picking up offers. That’s how we knew that this was really happening,” Munson said.
While all three were in the lineup, the Knights went 29-8, won a Northeast 8 Conference championship, two sectional titles, a regional championship and a semi-state title.
“I think our impact was that we changed a culture at East Noble. We already were a great program, but we’re elite, top of the line now,” Munson said. “Hopefully, the underclassmen below us continue to carry out our legacy, keep working hard and competing.”
Hood said, “I think we had a huge impact, not only on the field but off it. We helped build the program and shape the program. I think Nick is an incredible man off the field, so is Rowan.”
After the sectional loss to Leo on Oct. 22, East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz said the senior class that Hood, Munson and Zolman are a part of helped changed the culture of the not only the football program, but the entire athletic program at East Noble.
“They’re just the best. They’re unbelievable kids. They’re fun, hard-working, caring and do everything you would want a high school football player to do,” Amstutz said. “They’re going to finish the season 6-3 with no championships, but the story is so much bigger than that.”
Hood said, “We had one of the better classes to come through East Noble. Our class had a huge impact on the program and Amstutz, too. Coming up through high school, Amstutz was always looking at us and knew that this was a class to get some stuff done.
“I know it’s sad for him and sad for us. I think there’s some kids coming up. I’m not saying it’s in the end of an era. It’s definitely a lot of talented kids that are leaving.”
Hood was an anchor along the Knights offensive line and help the team rush for 2,203 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021.
Munson had 25 receptions for 355 yards and three scores this past season. He also got involved in the run game quite a bit and rushed the ball 32 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 114 kick return yards, 105 punt return yards and one punt return for a touchdown.
Zolman finished with 24 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 91 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
