The East Noble football team’s run to the Class 4A State Championship game last month was the top sports story in Noble Country for 2019.
The rest of the top stories from the past year feature a couple more deep runs in postseason play and a remarkable comeback story.
1.
East Noble makes it to the state finals
The Knights were supposed to be really good in 2019. Just how good was the real question?
East Noble breezed through the Northeast 8 Conference for their third straight conference title and fourth in the last five years.
Then came the postseason, a time of year when the Knights haven’t been able to have success since their last run to the state finals. A couple of dramatic wins and incredible performances by senior quarterback Bailey Parker put East Noble in the Class 4A State Finals against Evansville Memorial.
The state championship game didn’t go the Knights’ way and they were defeated 21-3. But they can write this season down as a successful one filled with record-breaking performances and experiences they will remember for a lifetime.
2.
Central Noble girls finish regular season undefeated
Coming off a state title in 2018, the Cougars were expected to compete for another state championship in 2019. They came one game short of their goal but had another successful run along the way.
Central Noble finished the 2018-19 regular season with a perfect 22-0 record and made it to its third straight semi-state finals, where it was defeated by Oak Hill 53-36.
The Cougars also said goodbye to two of the players to come through the program in Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman. Freeman became the all-time leading scorer in Central Noble basketball history, scoring 1,741 points, surpassing 1977 graduate Mike Young, and Leatherman became the only player in program history to score 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.
3.
Colten Cripe gets back to racing
West Noble senior Colten Cripe thought we wasn’t going to back able to run again when he and his friend, fellow classmate Joel Mast were involved in a car accident on the night of Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, a week after the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals.
Cripe suffered brain damage from a severe concussion with bleeding on the brain and a broken pelvis.
Cripe worked his way back into racing shape and was able to compete for the Chargers this past fall and helped them get back to the state finals in Terre Haute. He finished in 81st while the team finished in 21st.
4.
Area quartet places at track state finals
Churubusco’s Sam Wood and East Noble’s Joe Painter both had themselves a day at the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals in late May. So did another duo on the girls side in Maggie Burita of Churubusco and Meleah Leatherman, who also finished on the podium in Bloomington.
Wood cleared the bar at 15 feet, 9 inches to set a new school record in placing second to Lawrence North senior Nathan Stone, who vaulted 16-6.
Wood also competed in the long jump at state and finished 10th at 22-1.75. He was a half-inch from scoring.
Painter qualified for state in the pole vault for the second time and finished sixth with one of the best vaults in Knights boys track and field history at 14-9.
Burita returned to state in pole vault and finished ninth in a school record height of 11-6. Leatherman ended her high school athletic career with a ninth-place finish in the high jump at the IHSAA State Finals.
Honorable mentions were West Noble senior Hannah Godfrey being the first Charger golfer, regardless of gender, to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals and the Chargers 2019 football season.
Godfrey tied for 62nd place at state with 177 (90-87) at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Oct. 4 and 5.
On the gridiron, West Noble matched the 1981 team of winning its first 10 games before ending the season with a playoff loss. The 2019 version will be argued as the best football team in school history with a senior class, headlined by Navy signee Brandon Pruitt, that grew up together on its way to a special season. The Chargers won the NECC Big School Division title and a Class 3A sectional game before ending the season with a 42-20 semifinal home loss 3A power Mishawaka Marian.
