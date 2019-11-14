KENDALLVILLE — Past experiences will help the East Noble defense tonight in the Class 4A regional championship.
In last year’s sectional semifinal against NorthWood, Bronson Yoder ran all over the Knights’ defense for 337 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns. East Noble’s opponent tonight Mississinewa (11-1) has its own version of Yoder in the form of senior Cade Campbell.
“They’re run dominant, not just run heavy. They have a really, really special player in Cade Campbell. He’s dynamite. He’s a lot like Kaiden Harshberger, who played for us,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said on Thursday. “He’s their man.”
Campbell has carried the ball 193 times this season for 1,546 yards and 15 touchdowns, and most of the time you know he’s getting the ball.
“It’s unique because they snap it right to him. They’re not wasting time with a quarterback for the most part. They’re going to snap it right to him and go,” Amstutz said of Mississinewa’s offense. “Like Leo last week, they’re going to be OK with 4-yard gains and 3-yard gains and get those first downs and eat up the clock. That’s the type of game they want to play.”
Mississinewa has run the ball 502 times this season and thrown it 80.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have to demand that we’re going to control the line of scrimmage, and we’re going to take the game to them,” East Noble defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson said.
The loss to Yoder and the Panthers last season sat with the entire Knights (12-0) program during the offseason and played a huge part in changing the way they play defense and laying out their schedule.
“The reason why we play teams like Mishawaka is games like tonight,” Amstutz said. “That’s been the emphasis all week. Play the run with that intensity and make them do what they don’t want to do. If they start throwing the ball, we’ll adjust. We are going to do everything we can.”
The Knights also changed a lot of what they do defensively during the offseason so they don’t have to be so reliant on their offense to outscore opponents every week. So far this season, it’s led to multiple comfortable wins by four and five touchdowns.
“Just being more committed to making sure our best players at the point of attack and them being more secure and sure about their reads and trying to teach that at young age and things that are going to be successful against the run,” Amstutz said. “I think last year we were physically inferior to this team. We weren’t the type of team that was going to go out and dominate people defensively last year at all. We’ve got a big, strong team this year, but we also are a little more prepared for those situations, just a better understanding of how to play the run. We’ve emphasized it more. We’re a better run team than we were last year and practicing against that has been a big deal for us too.”
Robertson said, “That’s the biggest jump we’ve had from year to year. They are now understanding the game of football, understanding their jobs and rules and coming in and playing hard.”
All the way back on the first night of the season the defense showed just how special they could be. After giving up 24 points to Plymouth in the first half, the defense allowed seven points the rest of the game and recovered a fumble at the 2-yard line with 11 seconds left to seal the thrilling win over the Rockies.
“When you have four senior leaders across your defensive line that makes things a lot more special. We have a couple of inside linebackers who are smart football guys, three of our best athletes at outside backer and free safety and Bailey Parker will lock down any receiver you bring out there,” Robertson said.
“There’s been a huge improvement all across the board with leadership and the younger guys looking up to the seniors in just about every aspect of what we do,” senior defensive lineman Leyth Al-Mohammedawi said.
The defense has already broken the school record of most takeaways in a season with 37 (17 interceptions and 20 fumble recoveries), breaking the record of 36, set in 2013.
East Noble’s defense has six second-half shutouts, and the most opposing teams have scored in the second half is 15 points, which was Mishawaka in Week 2.
“Our coaches do a good job of identifying what needs to be done. Our players do a great job of executing those things. I think a lot of it though is because we’ve been so dominant, we’ve been up in so many games that teams are coming out and doing things that we don’t see. Teams are coming out and running entirely different offenses, schemes, plays and pass concepts that it takes awhile to see,” Amstutz said. “You have to get used to the game and figure out what’s happening and what they’re doing and what they’re trying to do to you before you can take something away.”
The defense couldn’t get off the field in the first half last week against Leo, but at halftime the unit made adjustments and only allowed one drive longer than five plays.
“A lot of it is just understanding what the other team is doing and challenging the kids, looking at the kids and challenging them to do better at the little things,” Robertson said. “A lot of it is just the kids fixing the little mistakes they’re having in the first half. It’s not overall adjustment changes that we’re making. It’s little, fine-tune things that the kids already know how to do. They just have to do it a little bit better.”
The players know when adjustments need to be made and can come over to the sidelines and tell Robertson what the opposing offense is doing so changes can be made.
As a whole, East Noble had a lot of goals coming into this season, but for the defense, it was making sure last year doesn’t repeat itself.
“That was our No. 1 goal this season was stopping the run. Every week we’ve played this season, that is the No. 1 focus for us,” Robertson said. “We are making sure that is not what happens to us this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.