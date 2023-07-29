KENDALLVILLE — Norm Kramer already had left an impressive baseball legacy.
A player in the minor leagues, a scout who sent players to the bigs, well-known among some pretty big baseball names and along his scouting trails criss-crossing the Midwest, a World Series ring — Kramer had achieved plenty in America’s pastime.
When Scott Rolen was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last weekend, it was the crown jewel of Kramer’s outstanding career.
Kramer, working for the Phillies, signed Rolen to a big-league contract out of Jasper High School in southern Indiana in 1993. For a scout, there may be no bigger honor.
“Having Scott make the Hall of Fame just puts the cherry on top of the hot fudge sundae,” said Kendallville resident Steve Kramer, Norm’s son. “It fits there on top with the whipped cream.
“It’s complete. He’s done it all. He played, he coached, he taught. People knew him all over the Midwest. He was a man of character.”
Rolen, who was inducted along with Fred McGriff, had a .281 career average and hit 316 home runs in 17 years with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds.
He was the National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1997. He won eight Gold Gloves and was a seven-time All-Star. Rolen batted .421 to help the Cardinals defeat the Tigers in the 2006 World Series.
Kramer had scouted the big, agile athlete (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) for years, but signing him was no easy task.
The Phillies drafted Rolen 46th overall in the 1993 draft, but he was also a basketball standout, finishing second in Mr. Basketball balloting and making the Indiana All-Stars. He had committed to a basketball scholarship at Georgia.
The pressure was on.
Tony Lucadello, a longtime baseball scout who brought Norm Kramer into scouting, set the itinerary. He instructed Kramer to get Rolen and his parents to a hotel room somewhere near Jasper to avoid attracting attention. The Phillies wired the money — a six-figure signing bonus — to a bank, and Kramer had to pick up the cash in a briefcase and carry it to the hotel.
“He said ‘I had this weight on my shoulders from the Phillies,’” Steve Kramer recalls his father telling him. “He said ‘We took this guy so high. We’ve invested all this time and he’s already announced he’s going to play basketball at Georgia. He’s got to sign.’
“Not only was he nervous when he picked up a briefcase (full of money) in a strange town, he’s got to get the kid to say yes. That was very stressful.”
One look at the pile of cash was enough to convince Rolen to sign the contract he was offered, and the rest is history.
Norm Kramer had plenty of other success. He signed pitcher Tom Underwood of Kokomo, Indiana University star Mickey Morandini and New Haven standout Dave Doster, and all went on to play in the majors.
The signing of a future Hall of Famer did more than cap an outstanding baseball career. It was one more piece of a life well lived.
A native of Tell City and a 1942 high school graduate, Norm Kramer was a Marine tail gunner and saw action in the Pacific in World War II. He was one of four brothers from his family who served in the war.
After the war he attended Butler University with the help of the GI Bill. He played basketball under legendary coach Tony Hinkle.
His college eligibility was limited by his professional baseball experience, however.
After finishing his military service he was signed by the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles) and sent to their farm team in Paris, Texas. He also played for Madisonville, Kentucky (White Sox chain), the Durham Bulls in Durham, North Carolina (Tigers), the Terre Haute Phillies and Lincoln, Nebraska (the Philadelphia Athletics).
At 5-10, 175, he was a right-handed pitcher.
“He was tough as nails. He was athletic, he was smart, he was ex-Marine,” Steve Kramer said. “He was in shape. Even after he hurt his arm he hung around for another year-and-a-half. He could still get guys out.”
He became a coach and teacher. He taught biology and chemistry along some physical education classes.
He started near Vincennes at Decker (now part of South Knox) and moved to Bruceville (since folded into North Knox). He then moved to his alma mater, Tell City, and guided the Marksmen to back-to-back regional titles in 1959-60. He later moved to Southwestern in Shelby County and coached basketball and baseball.
A big change came when Lucadello sought him out in 1961. Lucadello signed more than 50 major leaguers, including Hall-of-Famers Ferguson Jenkins and Mike Schmidt.
Norm Kramer started out as a part-time scout and later was a full-time scout. His territory expanded beyond Indiana to Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. He worked for the Phillies through 1994.
“He was so close (to making the majors as a player). He was still chasing his dream and he was living it through players he was watching,” Steve Kramer said.
Steve Kramer believes he had the right temperament to succeed in scouting.
“I think it was in his DNA,” he said. “Whether he coached, taught, scouted, played, that’s the way he was. He was very down-to-earth, very hard-working. He was a great storyteller.
“He could talk to anybody about anything. Whether you had a suit on or you had a dirty sweatshirt on, he would talk to you.”
Steve Kramer remembers his family going to Philadelphia for entire homestands and watching the games from the press box. They also got to go into the locker room and meet the players, but they didn’t take advantage of the privilege.
“That’s not who he was. He was very humble,” Kramer said. “He had some class. He was very kind and courteous. He was a people-oriented guy. He was a good ambassador for the Phillies and they treated him very well.”
Norm Kramer, who ended up at Lane Junior High and then Snider High School in Fort Wayne, is in four different halls of fame himself: the Fort Wayne Old Timers Hall of Fame, the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, the Northeastern Indiana Baseball Association Hall of Fame and the Tell City Athletic Hall of Fame.
Steve Kramer sees a domino effect in his dad’s biggest scouting achievement.
“Tony believed in my father, gave him a shot, gave him an opportunity,” he said. “My father believed in Scott Rolen, gave him a shot, gave him an opportunity. If one guy believes in you, you’ve got a shot.
“The parallels are very special. Your purpose is different if you know somebody’s got your back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.