KENDALLVILLE — Carroll jumped on East Noble early and kept its foot on the gas for a 14-0 win in five innings in a non-conference baseball game on Thursday.
The Chargers scored four runs in the first innings, then scored multiple runs in three of the next four frames to end the game via the 10-run rule.
East Noble starting pitcher Brayden Risedorph went three innings and struggled with his command. The Indiana University commit allowed eight runs on four hits with four strikeouts, four walks and two hit by pitches.
On the other side, Carroll’s Jordan Malott had himself a day. He tossed five innings for the Chargers, allowed two hits and struck out five. At the plate, he had two home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning.
In the first inning, the first two Carroll hitters reach on walks then came around to score after a single from Andrew Sinish and an error by the Knights.
Alex Smith scored on a double down the left-field line from Daniel Kirk to make it 4-0.
The Chargers added two in the second inning with two outs. Gabriel Starks walked, then Malott drilled a long ball to centerfield for the 6-0 lead. Carroll loaded the bases after the home run, but the threat was ended with a pickoff from catcher Andrew Johnson.
The Knights put two aboard in the bottom of the inning, but Malott got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Jackson Brown increased the Carroll lead by one with a triple to right to score Michael Berwick. Brown scored on a fielder’s choice to make to 8-0.
Luke Mast came in to relieve Risedorph and tossed scoreless fourth inning. However, the Chargers quickly loaded with bases in the fifth with two hit by pitches and an error.
Jayden Duba scored one with a single to center, then Jacob McGrath followed with a single to plate one more. Malott came up next and deposited another deep ball over the fence for a grand slam.
East Noble put two more on in the fifth, but Malott induced a grounder to third to end the game.
The Knights travel to Westview today for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch, then travels to Garrett for a doubleheader Saturday morning.
