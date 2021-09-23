LIGONIER — The Central Noble girls played under control and held West Noble off the scoreboard for a 1-0 win on Thursday.
"They've been working really hard on controlling themselves and the game. When they keep their composure, they do really well," Central Noble coach Pat Leffers said.
The Cougars (6-3-3) got on the board early with a goal from Kieandra DeWitt. She received a long pass as she was running into the box. Her shot deflected off the gloves of the West Noble keeper and into the net.
"We have a lot of smart players. It helps when they can focus. They have to do it themselves and they did it themselves," Leffers said.
Central Noble possessed the ball for the majority of the match, but when West Noble (4-6-1) got its opportunities, it usually ended with a shot on goal.
Silvia Venturi took a close shot midway through the first half, but Cougar keeper Meghan Kiebel was there for the save. The Chargers had another chance to score with 6:38 left in the first half. Angela Pena sent a free kick from 40 yards out into the box. Emily Silva-Belmares was able to corral it and get a shot off, but her attempted skied over the goal.
West Noble became even more aggressive in the first 15 minutes of the second half and were peppering Kiebel with several shots on goal.
Then, Leffers shouted from the sidelines to get the game under control. The girls followed the order and were the more well-connected team for the last 25 minutes. A big difference was the speed and aggressiveness of freshman Avery Deter.
"She's got a high level of output. So that makes a difference when you can have a player like that who can put pressure on and attacking players and kind of unsettle them, so they don't have as much time to set themselves and go with it," Leffers said.
Deter helped create quite a few chances for Colen Truelove and DeWitt in the second half, but they were just a step or two away from getting off a good shot.
"We had a lot of good build up, but we just didn't quite finish," Leffers said.
Central Noble welcomes state-ranked Lakewood Park on Monday, and West Noble hosts LaVille on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.