KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School will induct four former athletes into its Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after the conclusion of the junior varsity game between East Noble and Wawasee.
Those to be inducted this year are:
Mathew Holbrook
Holbrook was a three-sport athlete at East Noble. He played for coach Tim Abel’s football squad, coach Marty Johnson’s basketball team, and the baseball program led by Kevin Cook and Bill Cain, establishing a tremendous legacy of both individual and team excellence.
As a football player, Holbrook was multi-year starter who was named first team all-conference, first team All-Area, Academic All-State, and first team All-State. His skill earned him Region 3 All-Star honors, and he was a member of the North Team in the North/South All-Star game. Mathew was also on the history making 2000 sectional championship football team.
On the basketball court, Holbrook was named to the first team all-conference squad, and was first team All-Area as well, along with being honorable mention Academic All-State. He helped the Knights to a conference title, and as a junior was on the Knight’s team that won the NHC Tournament.
On the baseball diamond, he was named to the All-Area team.
Holbrook, who was also a National Honor Society member, won the Pop Guymon award as East Noble’s best male athlete as a senior.
After graduating, he attended Purdue University, where he graduated in 2004 with a degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision. He has remained active in East Noble athletics, serving as a freshman football coach in 2011 and as a varsity assistant coach in 2012.
Holbrook lives in Kendallville and works at Hendrickson as a master scheduler. He is married to Candice Holbrook, and they have one son, Jack.
Mike Axel
Even in East Noble’s rich athletic history, one would be very hard pressed to find an athlete with a more diverse set of skills than Mike Axel.
The early 1980s were filled with athletic excellence at East Noble, and Axel’s name and accomplishments are all over the history pages from that time.
A 1985 graduate, Axel was a three-sport athlete who won nine varsity letters.
Axel was a four-year starter and four-year letter winner in the Don Phillips and Don Manger led Tennis programs, where he played No. 1 Singles as a senior. On the tennis squad, he won 49 varsity matches over four years. He was named first team all-conference, and first Team All-Area and named Team MVP in his junior year in 1983.
On coach Denny Foster’s basketball team, Axel was a two-year starter and letter winner for the Knights. He led the Knights in scoring and steals during his junior campaign, the Knights won back-to-back sectional championships in 1984 and 1985.
Axel also excelled on coach Fred Inniger’s baseball teams. He was a varsity player for four years and a three-year letter winner, starting at second base for three seasons. He was a vital member of three sectional title teams in 1982, 1984, and 1985, a regional championship team in 1982, and conference championship teams in 1982, 1984, and 1985. As a senior, he was named co-MVP of the Knights, along with being on the first team all-conference and All-Area teams. In 1985, he broke the school record for hits in one season with 46.
His all-around excellence was recognized in 1985 as Axel won the Pop Guymon Award.
After graduating in 1985, Axel continued his athletic excellence at Wabash College. He was a four-year starter on the varsity baseball team at Wabash, and as a sophomore, was a member on the team that set a school record for most wins in a season. As a junior, he made the all-conference team and tied the school record for stolen base percentage.
In Axel’s senior year, he played on three consecutive sectional championship teams (tennis, basketball, and baseball) and was team captain for all three teams.
Axel graduated Wabash College in 1989 with a degree in Economics and received an MBA degree in Finance from Vanderbilt University in 1991.
Axel is the founder and president of AMI Investment Management, an investment advisory firm located in Kendallville. He currently serves as Treasurer of the Board of Parkview Health System, Chair of the Parkview Health System Finance and Investment Committees, member of the board of Trustees at Trine University, and a board member of Oak Farm Montessori School.
Mike lives in Kendallville with his wife Natalie. They have four children, Drew, Trevor, Jordan, and Ben.
Lina (Pasquali) Lenner
Lenner is a 2007 East Noble graduate and was a four-year member of Richard Bentz’ golf program and a two-year standout on Doug Desper’s tennis squad.
As a tennis standout, she was named to the All-District first team in both 2004 and 2005. She was also named an All-State honorable mention in 2004 and 2005.
As impressive as her accolades were as a tennis player, it was on the golf course that Lenner made an even more lasting legacy as a Knight.
She excelled all four years of her career as an East Noble golfer as both an individual and as a team member.
As an individual, Lenner was named to the Indiana All-State team in both 2005 and 2006, along with being named to the Academic All-State team in 2006.
She was the individual Conference Champion in 2006 and won individual sectional championships in 2005 and 2006.
As a teammate, she led the Knights to team conference championships in 2003 and 2006 and a team regional title in 2006.
Lenner took her skills to the state championship level multiple times, qualifying for the state meet as an individual in 2003 and 2004, and leading the Knights to a team qualification in 2006.
Lenner attended Eastern Michigan University following graduation from East Noble, where she was a four-year member of the golf team and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2012 with a degree in Dietetics.
Lina currently resides in Dayton, Ohio, where she works as a dietitian at Miami Valley Hospital. Her husband is Rob Lenner, and the couple has three children, Anita, Iris, and Sullivan.
Matt Sollenberger
Sollenberger was a three-sport athlete as a Knight. He was a swimmer for coach Cindy Flock-Miller, played tennis for coach Doug Desper, and baseball for Randy Risedorph and Kevin Cook.
Sollenberger played multiple positions as a Knight and was a terrific hitter, but it was on the pitching mound where he had the most profound success. He was named to the All-Area and all-conference first teams as both a junior and a senior as a pitcher. The Knights won back-to-back Sectional Championships in his junior and senior years.
As a senior, he hit .311 and won seven games during the regular season on the second of those sectional title teams. He lists that as one of his career highlights, as well as having the chance to pitch in the regional at Coveleski Stadium in South Bend.
After graduating in 1995, Sollenberger continued his baseball career collegiately at Manchester. He had an amazing college career, earning all-conference honors in 1997 and 1999, and All-Region in 1997, 1998, and 1999.
He also is all over the Manchester record book, where he is second in career complete games, third in career wins, third in career strikeouts, and first in single season strikeouts. His accomplishments at Manchester were honored in 2016, when he was inducted to the Manchester Athletic Hall of Fame.
He is one of the few Knights who have ever had their athletic careers extend beyond college. Sollenberger was signed to a minor league contract by the New York Mets in 1999 and was in the Mets’ organization for three years. As a Met, he was part of the team that won the Gulf Coast League Championship in 1999 and got to play with and against several future Major League players.
He has donated baseball themed artwork that he has created to East Noble baseball fundraisers for many years and remembers fondly the work he did while in high school with youth programs.
Matt now lives in Brownsburg, Indiana, and works at GEODIS as Director of Operations. He and his wife Ashley have two daughters, Abby, and Haley.
