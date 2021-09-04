BENTON — Even a banged-up Will Hoover is formidable on offense.
The Central Noble football team’s defense — even without Hoover — is darned near as formidable.
The Cougars ran those two factors over and around Fairfield Friday, 35-14.
The win improved Central Noble to 3-0 on the season. The last time the Cougars were 3-0 to start a season? The 2003 team that went undefeated in the regular season.
The Falcons dropped to 0-3.
“Our energy was the biggest thing,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “We have a tough time getting excited to play football at times.”
The Cougars were plenty exciting Friday, out-rushing the Falcons 311-183.
Hoover did the bulk of the damage, scoring all five Central Noble touchdowns as he rushed the ball 31 times for 217 yards. Chase Spencer added 71 rushing yards on three carries.
But it might have been Ashton Smith who had the biggest carry of the night for the Cougars.
Central Noble led 21-0 before Fairfield scored on a 33-yard pass play midway through the third quarter.
With the momentum teetering, the Cougars opened their next drive with two straight incomplete passes. Faced with a third-and-10 on their own 35, Kilgore went into his bag of tricks.
Quarterback Tyler Shisler handed the ball off to Hoover who was rushing right. It was a play that had punished Fairfield all night.
But instead of Hoover keeping the ball, he pitched it to Smith on the reverse, who carried the ball 24 yards to the Falcons’ 41 and a first down with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
Ten plays later, Hoover finished things off with his four touchdown of the night to make it 28-6 with 11:20 remaining in the contest.
That drive encompassed 62 yards on 15 plays and took more than eight minutes off the clock.
In the third quarter, Fairfield had the ball for 3 minutes and 48 seconds, while Central Noble controlled the pigskin for 8:12 of the third.
Fairfield’s option offense is made to control the clock, but the Cougars flipped the script on the Falcons.
“We beat them at their own game,” Kilgore said. “That was huge.”
Hoover added one more score with 6:25 to play to make the score 35-6. Fairfield scored late on a 24-yard run by quarterback Carter Kitson.
Central Noble dominated the first half, rushing the ball 21 times for 128 yards, while limiting the Falcons to 67 yards on 21 rushing attempts, despite Hoover not playing on that side of the ball all night.
The Cougars did not punt a single time in the contest. Central Noble was three-for-four on fourth down tries offensively.
