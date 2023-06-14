CARMEL — A big finish on the back nine at Prairie View Golf Club Wednesday pushed Westview sophomore Silas Haarer into a tie for second place in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
After shooting a 3-over par 75 on Tuesday that included six birdies, five bogies and two double bogies, Haarer shot the lowest round Wednesday with a 66. That 66 was the best 18 holes in the entire tournament.
Haarer ended up with 3-under par 141 and tied for second place with Guerin Catholic senior Jacob Modleski (67-74) and Leo junior Justin Hicks (71-70). They were all three shots behind individual state champion Leo Wessel, a junior from Guerin Catholic, who had 138 (71-67).
Modleski and Valparaiso junior Aidan Gutierrez were the co-leaders after the first round with 67s. Gutierrez was fifth with 142 after shooting a 75 on Wednesday.
Haarer ended his tournament Wednesday by shooting a 5-under par 31 on the back nine. That including holing out a shot from the fairway for an eagle 2 on the par 4 11th hole. He was 5-under par on the first four holes on the back nine with three birdies and the eagle.
Haarer had one of four eagles in the State Finals. Carmel junior Mason Price eagled the third and 13 holes, both par 5s, on Tuesday. Penn junior Dylan Mounts eagled the first hole at Prairie View on Tuesday.
Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller was sixth with a 1-under par 143.
Haarer defeated Miller on the first hole of a playoff to win the Warsaw Regional last week after both had shot 69.
Guerin Catholic got by Westfield 589-591 for the team title. Hamilton Southeastern was third with 600. Leo tied for eighth with Valparaiso with 626, and Homestead was 13th with 636.
