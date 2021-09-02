ALBION — Central Noble took advantage of a sluggish East Noble squad and won 2-0 on Thursday at Hidden Diamonds Park.
It was the Cougars’ fourth win in their last five games after starting the season with a pair of losses.
“They’re playing well. Both coach Alex (Bairele) and I are pleased how they are playing. Defensively, we’re playing solid. Offensively, we’re passing well and getting the ball through the channels,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said.
Central Noble (4-3) scored its first goal while their was some confusion on the field. Twelve minutes into the match, Ryan Schroeder lined up for a free kick roughly 35 yards away from the goal. The senior took the kick while everyone else was lining up, and his shot floated over the outstretched arms of East Noble keeper John Housholder.
Housholder kept his team in the match as Central Noble’s Dillen Noland and Cameron Elias put plenty of pressure on the East Noble backline.
Noland and Elias charged the net relentlessly after each of the miscues on the East Noble side of the field.
“I don’t think contain was our problem, just executing simple soccer skills was. So many of our passes were bad and played right into them and started their offense for them,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said.
The Knights (0-3) have had plenty of COVID-19-related issues all season and Thursday’s match was their first game action since Saturday, Aug. 21 against Angola.
“Having 10 days off and only getting one practice in, it’s tough to expect our boys to play well,” Hood said. “The boys came out stale, they came out stagnant. It was not the soccer we’re used to playing.”
Central Noble had a chance to double its lead right before halftime. Noland sent in a beautiful cross into the box, where Elias was coming. Elias flicked the ball up with his toes, but Housholder stopped the shot with a fingertip save.
The Knights struggled to get consistent scoring opportunities. The backline of Central Noble was well connected all match long.
“They’re communicating better, and Aidan (Dreibelbis) is communicating. He handles that backline and tells people where to go,” Imhof said.
The Cougars finally put the game away with 6:25 left. Noland, who was scoreless on the season before Thursday’s match, got a breakaway opportunity after he split two East Noble defenders. Noland was able to sneak a shot inside the left post for the goal.
“We were probably more stoked about Dillen scoring than us going up 2-0, because he’s been struggling, and it’s great to see him preserver and get that goal today,” Imhof said.
The Knights look to regroup with a home match against Lakeland Saturday, and the Cougars travel to West Noble on Tuesday.
