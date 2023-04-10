KENDALLVILLE — In a home-opening doubleheader for the season, East Noble’s baseball team was outplayed in the first game against Northrop before getting a chance to earn a walk-off win in the second, only to come up short in that one as well.
The Knights (1-2 overall) scored the first and final runs of the first game versus the Bruins. But Northrop had a seven-run sixth to run away with a 10-2 victory.
East Noble took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when sophomore Cole Strick grounded out to second base, scoring senior Cody Biddle, who came in as a courtesy runner for junior Hunter Wiley (1-for-2) after he singled to left field.
From there, the Bruins scored 10 runs over the next four innings. They tied it in the top of the third when junior Nolan Wilson reached first on an error, scoring courtesy runner Ethan Stone.
Aside from a walk, the bottom of the inning saw three Knights strike out. Northrop capitalized in the top half of the fourth when Strick (2.1 innings pitched, 1 hit, 5 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 8 walks) walked Jordan DeJesus and hit Nathan Jessup with a pitch, setting up a sacrifice fly by senior Nick Pandoff to allow DeJesus to come in from third.
Pandoff picked up another RBI in the fifth to put the Bruins up 3-1 after hitting a double to left field, scoring DeJesus before Jessup was called out at the plate.
The game unraveled for East Noble in the fourth, after six Bruins were walked, one was hit by a pitch, a balk by Strick, a passed ball, and a single by junior Pernell Whitsett led to seven runs. Strick was replaced by senior Dale Groff midway through the inning.
The Knights got runners on early in the seventh when Reese Rouch and Drew Rhodes were both walked. Rouch stole third and eventually scored on an error by Northrop’s catcher to make it 10-2. ut three straight outs by the Knights immediately followed to end the game.
Strick was credited with the loss at the mound for the Knights, while senior Tyler Brooks (6 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks) picked up the win for the Bruins.
In the second game, EN was much more competitive despite trailing 5-1 through two and a half innings.
After the Bruins took a 1-0 lead on the first play of the game following a triple by Jessup, who then scored on an error during the same play, the Knights responded in kind after sophomore Deegan Munk singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a dropped third strike.
Northrop then added four runs to retake the lead in the third with back-to-back singles from Whitsett and Ayden Schuler, scoring Landen Hirsch and Jessup. An error and passed ball by the Knights later in the inning led to scores from Pandoff and Whitsett.
East Noble got one back in the bottom half, when senior Carver Miller singled on a grounder to center field, scoring Munk for his second run of the game.
The fourth inning was mostly unremarkable on both sides, though Groff made it remarkable with a home run to left field to pull the Knights back within two runs, trailing 5-3.
Sophomore Jackson Leedy made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth when he scored on an error by Northrop’s catcher with one out, also allowing for senior Owen Ritchie to advance to third, though he would be held there the remainder of the inning.
The Bruins opened the game back up in the top of the seventh with three runs to lead 8-4, the first by Pandoff scoring on a passed ball, and the next two on a single by Kyle Lowder to score Schuler and Whitsett.
When East Noble came up to bat for the final time, it threw the kitchen sink at Northrop. While sophomore Parker Kerr picked up the first out to start the inning, the Knights rallied thereafter.
First, Munk walked before getting to third on a double by junior Luke Mast. Munk scored his third run after an error by the Bruins.
Rouch, a courtesy runner for Mast, then scored on a ground out by Wiley. With two outs, Leedy singled to left to score Miller and make it an 8-7 ballgame.
Strick and Groff were then walked to load the bases, but Northrop was able to escape further trouble when Biddle grounded into a fielder’s choice at third to end the game.
Sophomore Taylor Codial (3 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) picked up the loss at the mound for the Knights. Schuler (4 IP, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks) earned the victory for the Bruins.
