ALBION — When senior running back Will Hoover has got it going on, things have gone well for the Central Noble football team.
Hoover had it going on early and often in Friday’s night’s Class 2A sectional opener vs. Whitko. And as a result, the Wildcats are gone.
The Cougars improved to 8-2 on the season with a 49-0 blanking of Whitko. The Wildcats ended their season 1-9.
Central Noble now gets a re-do vs. NECC Small Division champ Eastside. The Blazers (10-0) defeated the Cougars on Oct. 8, 42-0.
“We didn’t prepare very well for that game,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “I think if we prepare better it will be a different game.”
Save for 14 penalties and giving up the ball on an onside kick for the second straight game, things couldn’t have gone much better for the Cougars against Whitko.
“We had a game plan and we executed the game plan,” Kilgore said.
Central Noble rushed the ball 15 times for 248 yards in the first half, and also threw the ball for 109 yards in taking a 35-0 lead midway. The Cougar defense was just as impressive, giving up 34 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes.
Hoover carried the ball 10 times in the first half for 179 yards. He finished the game with 14 carries and 232 yards, including touchdown runs for 96 and 34 yards.
“When he’s played well, we’ve played well,” Kilgore said. “It brings the players around him up.”
The second half was played with a running clock due to the 35-point mercy rule.
After giving up the ball on an onsides kick, Central Noble eventually forced Whitko to punt on its first possession of the contest.
Central Noble took over on its own 14 with 8:52 to play in the opening period.
The Cougars marched right down the field, getting runs of 18 and 13 from Hoover, a 13-yard run from Preston Diffendarfer, an 11-yard run from Logan Hawk before quarterback Tyler Shisler finished off the drive with a 12-yard run.
Aiden Dreibelbis made the PAT and it was 7-0 Central Noble with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Whitko went 3-and-out on its next possession, and Central Noble took over on its own 42 following a punt. On a third-and-eight call from his own 44, Shisler found Diffendarfer deep on a 56-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 with 2:00 left in the opening stanza.
In the first quarter, Central Noble gained 157 yards of total offense, compared to 28 for the Wildcats.
Things didn’t get any better for Whitko from there.
The rest of the game’s scoring came on:
• a 94-yard run from Hoover, who found a lane off tackle, broke to the outside and outraced the defense to make it 21-0 with 6:45 to play in the first half;
• Andrew Eytcheson scored on a nine-yard run to make it 28-0 with 3:31 left in second quarter;
• Shisler hit Ashton Smith on a 14-yard TD pass with 38 seconds to go in the half to make it 35-0;
• Hoover scored 34-yard run on Central Noble’s first possession of the second half to make it 42-0 with 5:59 to play in the stanza; and
• Hawk crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run to make it 49-0 with 5:17 to play in the fourth.
With the running clock, Central Noble only ran nine offensive plays in the second half.
Hawk also had an interception to open the second half.
For the game, Shisler completed 6-of-12 passes for 112 yards and two scores. Hawk ran the ball four times for 50 yards.
Whitko’s Ethan Gilbert ran the ball 12 times for 26 yards. Tyler Veach added 13 yards on the ground.
On Whitko’s third possession of the second quarter with CN ahead 21-0, Central Noble’s Tim Rawles had consecutive tackles-for-loss to pin Whitko deep. Cade Weber also had multiple tackles for negative yards for the Cougars.
