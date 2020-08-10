LIGONIER — The West Noble boys soccer team has been at the top of the food chain in the area consistently for a long time, and there’s no drop off expected after eight seniors graduated from last year’s squad.
It leads the area boys soccer preview for 2020.
West Noble
Coach: Abel Zamarripa, 2nd season
2019: 16-4, 7-0 NECC, NECC Tournament champion, Class 2A NorthWood Sectional champ, lost to South Bend St. Joseph in Mishawaka Marian Regional semifinals
A big reason why no setbacks are ahead for West Noble is because of junior Henry Torres, who finished with 31 goals and 12 assists last season. Torres was the KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Soccer Prep of the Year last season as a sophomore.
Also returning for the Chargers are Eric Galarza, Coy Wolheter, Nestor Gutierrez and Jose Dominguez. That quartet combined for 11 goals last season.
West Noble will have to replace Federico Musso in goal. As a senior, Musso finished with 65 saves.
Some key newcomers for the Chargers in 2020 will be Alex Liera, Alex Hernandez and Cy Wolheter.
East Noble
Coach: Ethan Hood, 2nd season
2019: 10-5-2, lost to Northrop in the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional semifinals
The Knights will look to replace a large senior class (11) that graduated from last year’s team.
Christian Sanchez will step into the role of East Noble’s go-to scorer after the graduation of Michael Klein. Sanchez scored nine goals and has the leg strength to score from almost anywhere on the field.
Other key returners for the Knights will be Oday Abdulla, Alex Clouse and Ghamdan Awas.
“We look forward to a strong and rewarding season. A lot of hard work was put in this summer with the limited time we had. I am excited to watch these young men play the game and bring home a conference and sectional title,” Hood said.
Senior goalkeeper Eddie Castro returns in net after scooping up 75 saves last season.
Westview
Coach: Jamie Martin, 3rd season
2019: 10-8-1, 6-1 NECC, lost to Elkhart Christian Academy in Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional semifinals
The Warriors were a team that could light up a scoreboard last season, and big reason why was because of the production of junior Jadon Yoder. As a sophomore, he led the area with 34 goals, which was half of the team’s goals for the season, and five assists.
Abder Alrasheed and Gramm Egli are also juniors who are capable returning scorers for Westview. They scored four and five goals, respectively, last season.
Bodie Martin and Cael Misner also return this season.
The Warriors lost three of their four defenders and their keeper to graduation, but have most of their offense back.
Coach Martin is looking forward to a year where Westview should be competitive and be able to make a run at the conference and sectional titles.
Angola
Coach: Nathan Wilz, 1st season
2019: 7-10-1, 4-3 NECC, lost to West Noble in Class 2A NorthWood Sectional semifinals
Angola showed improvement over the course of last season and will try to continue that trend under a new coach. Nathan Wilz was the Central Noble girls coach for the last four seasons.
Wilz will have his top scorer back in Bryce Dailey, who led the Hornets last season as a junior with 12 goals, one-third of the team’s total, and an assist. He was All-Area and All-NECC selection last season.
Central Noble
Coach: Joe Imhof, 4th season
2019: 5-5-1, 5-3 NECC, lost to Bethany Christian in the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional semifinals
Central Noble returns quite a bit of its core from a season ago. However, it did lose its top goal scorer in Austin Kugler to graduation.
Its second-leading scorer in Ryan Schroeder returns for his junior season.
Also, returning is All-Area and All-NECC goalkeeper Aidan Dreibelbis. As a sophomore, he had a 1.92 goals against average and made 173 saves for the Cougars.
Other key returners are Riley Smith, Danny Leffers, Ethan Brill, Dillen Noland and Jonah Hopf.
A key newcomer for the Cougars is freshman Cameron Elias.
“We are looking forward to another year of improvement and building around a solid core of athletes,” Imhof said.
Lakeland
Coach: Lincoln McDonald, 1st season
2019: 5-11, 3-4 NECC, lost to Angola in 1st round of Class 2A NorthWood Sectional
The Lakers need structure and stability and the 22-year-old McDonald could be the man for the job.
McDonald knows a program with firm direction and stability right down the road from Lakeland. He is a 2016 graduate of Westview High School and was the Warriors’ junior varsity coach the past three seasons.
Building relationships and enjoyment will be foundation for the Lakers.
“Making sure they know my face and that I will be there for them,” McDonald said. “I also want to make sure they have a good time and have fun playing for me.
“They are willing to learn. They are working hard and doing everything I ask of them.”
The Lakeland captains are senior forward Mason Douglas, senior midfielder Cesar Garcia, senior defender Hunter Yanke and junior defender Emanuel Sanchez. Douglas and Yanke give the team speed and quickness.
“Cesar is very good at seeing the field, and has brought great vocal leadership,” McDonald said. “If I ask Emanuel to jog, he’ll sprint. He’s tough as nails defensively.”
Prairie Heights
Coach: Craig Burkholder, 15th season
2019: 0-16-1, 0-7 NECC, lost to Elkhart Christian in 1st round of Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional
The Panthers will return 14 letterwinners from last season and will add several freshmen who played soccer in middle school. They will work to be more competitive this season.
“It will be interesting and exciting to see how quickly they adjust to the high school game,” Burkholder said of his freshmen.
Heights’ leading returners are seniors Austin Helmick, Collin Keeslar, Trent VanWagner and Maggie Hare. Helmick had two goals and two assists last season while Keeslar and VanWagner were among four Panthers who played goalkeeper.
Lakewood Park Christian
Coach: Daron White, second season
2019: 17-3-1, Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional champions, Marion Regional champions, lost to Argos in South Bend Semi-State
After the school’s first regional title a year ago, Lakewood Park Christian has no intention of stopping now.
“They’ve got goals to make it back there and maybe take a step farther,” coach Daron White said. “When you get to the regional round, anything can happen.”
With nine seniors and nine starters back, the Panthers know they won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year, but White thinks attention from opponents could work to his team’s advantage and keep the Panthers sharp.
“Nobody will take us lightly, but that’s good,” he said. “You can’t look past any opponent. You gave to take every game seriously. On any given day, somebody can beat you.”
Among six seniors who left were midfield stalwart Jacob Hallam and goalkeeper Josh Pike.
“That hole in the middle is going to be hard to fill, but the guys have stepped up,” White said. “We’ve got some new guys in the middle, and so far, so good.
“That’s been a key in practice, the focus to be patient and not force the ball. Be patient and wait for guys to come open.”
Junior Abraham Eicher will likely step into a key role in the midfield, and saw action there last year. The Panthers hope he can send the ball ahead to the dangerous senior duo of Zach Collins and Colton White up front.
Junior Luke Carnahan and sophomore Malachi Rowlison are battling for the goalkeeping job, and may split time in net at least for a while.
Seniors Christian Thon, Logan Korte, Grant Merkel and Caleb Ramer will be joined by junior Trey VanDyken on defense.
DeKalb
Coach: Jarrod Bennett, first season
2019: 4-10-3, lost to Carroll in Class 3A DeKalb Sectional
Jarrod Bennett’s been a familiar face around DeKalb soccer for a while.
He was a standout player for the Barons and has been an assistant coach for 14 seasons.
Now, he takes over as head coach to complete the circle.
“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I feel I’m in a good position to lead the program. If I would have stepped in 10 years ago, I don’t think I would have been ready for it. That 14 years is a very important preparation for me.
“I bleed black and red. It’s hard to get out of your system.”
The Barons had just two seniors last year and threw several young players into the fire in a 4-10-3 season.
“They took their lumps and they learned from it. We’re definitely seeing the toughness from that. We’re excited with the group we’ve got,” Bennett said.
He sees determination in the team to improve on last year’s finish.
“The boys came back and they were really pushing themselves,” Bennett said. “They wanted to grow from last year. They’ve grown physically as well as in maturity. They’ve come back with a nice competitiveness and some grit.
“That makes my job easier. You can make them technically better but you can’t make them want to work hard.”
They’ve also accepted Bennett and changes he wants to make.
“Getting buy-in from the kids was huge,” he said. “We made some changes in the program, formation, some other policies. That’s been my first thing to work on.
“With our formation change, we’re playing into the strengths of the group. A lot of them play similar formations in their clubs, so they’re familiar with it. That’s going to be one of the biggest changes in our favor.”
He said he also has the team striving for improvement defensively, especially playing more as a unit on defense.
Developing good people as well as good players is a part of the DeKalb tradition Bennett is hoping to continue.
“It’s instilling in the boys the things in life they’re going to have to learn,” Bennett said. “The earlier you can instill a hard work ethic, the easier it is to maintain, and it just branches out into their daily life. That’s what you want for the kids. You want them to have good experiences in high school, but you really want to prepare them for life.”
Garrett
Coach: Doug Klopfenstein, 19th season
2019: 6-10-1, lost to Wawasee in Class 2A NorthWood Sectional
Garrett hopes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the start of its program by putting the ball into the net more.
Coach Doug Klopfenstein felt his club played solid defense most of the time a year ago, but needs to find offense.
“We were pretty good defensively, we just couldn’t find a way to score a lot of goals,” Klopfenstein said. “If the only thing we ever do is play defense, sooner or later we’re going to give up a goal. We’ve got to find some sort of an attack.”
The team’s numbers are down at 23, but most of the starting lineup returns. The team will have nine seniors.
“Their leadership has been good so far,” Klopfenstein said.
“Hopefully the year of starting transfers into success. We do have a lot of experience but it’s experience that didn’t win very many games.”
The coach is pleased with the start his team has had.
“So far, the commitment level is really high. Everybody’s working hard,” Klopfenstein said.
Eastside
Coach: Sal Gomez
2019: 2-9-2, 1-6 NECC, lost to Westview in Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional
Eastside will have a veteran team featuring nine seniors on a 15-player roster.
Seven of those have played for four years. They came in as freshmen who had never played soccer before.
“Hopefully we can pull everything together and have more wins,” coach Sal Gomez said. “We’d like for them to end on a positive note, and show the freshmen coming in next year.”
Even with the experience, the Blazers must replace two defenders plus their goalkeeper.
Gomez said the team is strong in the midfield and has several strikers who can finish up front. He hopes the midfield can help control the game as the defense develops.
Gomez said he has seen the difference in having an experienced team.
“There’s a big difference from freshmen to seniors,” he said. “They’re more mature and know more about how to play the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.