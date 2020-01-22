Prep Baseball Three games featured at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced on Wednesday that they will be hosting the seventh annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring.
Five area teams will be participating in three separate games, starting with Prairie Heights versus Eastside on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m.
West Noble takes on Lakeland on Wednesday, May 6, and East Noble plays Wawasee the following day with both games starting at approximately 7 p.m.
Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get “big league” treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field’s new HD video board.
As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series games are scheduled to include live video broadcasts.
Prep Swimming EN girls split with Goshen, New Prairie
GOSHEN — The East Noble girls swim team picked up a split, beating New Prairie 96-90 and falling to Goshen 103-83, during a meet Tuesday.
The boys were defeated by New Prairie 119-64 and Goshen by the score of 109-74.
On the girls side, the quartet of Delaney Dentler, Samantha Richards, Aiva Wilson and Paige Anderson won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:11.74.
Corinne Wells won the 50 free in 27.67. Lily Meyer took first in the diving portion with a final score of 193.25. Anderson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.08.
On the boys side, the only winner for the Knights came from the 400 freestyle relay team of Kyler Corbin, Ryan Wells, Owen Chambers and Austin Fortman with a time of 3:40.83.
M.S. Basketball Charger 7th grade boys defeat Marines
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team won over Hamilton 41-21 on Tuesday.
Jordan Eash had 11 points and Noah Eash scored 10 to lead the Chargers. West Noble also had eight points from Teegan Clouse, six from Drew Burns and two points apiece from Erik Mendoza, Koby Martinez and Alex Berrocales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.