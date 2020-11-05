KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls basketball team started its season off with a dominant 59-15 win over Westview on Thursday night.
The Knights (1-0) were very good on defense and didn’t allow the Warriors (0-1) to reach double figures until the fourth quarter.
“We’ve talked about competing every day in practice, and this is really what you saw (tonight) is what they’ve been doing in practice,” East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said. “You don’t come out and look like that defensively unless you’ve been getting after it every single day, competing with each other in practice.”
Karly Kirkpatrick led East Noble with nine steals, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Carly Turner scored 13 points and five steals, and Avan Beiswanger led the Knights with 14 points with a pair of steals. Kylie Garton was the third East Noble player to reach double figures with 11 points, as well as four steals.
East Noble started off the game with a 9-0 run, including the first six points off of turnovers, followed by a putback by Grace Patton.
Westview got on the board with bucket by Hailey Miller, which was assisted by Erika Miller.
Then, the Warriors didn’t score until the 5:55 mark in the third quarter, and the Knights scored the next 32 points.
“In the half court, I thought we did a great job moving the basketball. Our spacing was the big thing that we talked about after the Eastside scrimmage that it wasn’t very good,” Kimmel said. “Too often we want to put the ball on the deck way too soon when it’s not there. The big thing was we fed the post, and we played inside out. That’s something we focused on this week in practice.”
Hailey Miller and Hallie Mast each had five points for Westview, and Inah Miller and Kamryn Miller each dropped in two.
Patton finished with seven points, Kyndal Mynhier had six and Kayla Desper had four for the Knights.
Westview travels to Concord on Nov. 14. Its game with Wawasee scheduled for next Friday was postponed due to COVID related issues. East Noble returns to play this Saturday when it hosts Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.