CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s boys basketball team moved its win streak to four games after defeating Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield on Senior Night on Friday, 74-53.
After a slow start, the Eagles put up more than 20 points in the second and third quarters to run away with the win.
Churubusco’s seniors are Hunter Perlich, Noah Wolfe, Gage Kelly and Tim Knepple.
The game started out competitively, as the score was tied at 3, 5 and 7. Six-foot-eight junior standout Landen Jordan found himself in foul trouble early, getting two offensive fouls in a row to put him on the bench with a few minutes left in the first.
The Eagles stepped up their offense in the last two minutes, as Perlich, Knepple and Luke McClure helped Churubusco outscore Fairfield 8-2 to make the score 15-9 at the end of the first. Perlich had six of the Eagles’ first-quarter points. He ended the game with a team-high 17.
Churubusco used a balanced offense to win the second quarter 21-14, as seven different players put points on the board.
The Eagles led 36-23 at halftime.
‘Busco pulled ahead further in the third quarter, outscoring Fairfield 22-14, led by seven points from McClure. McClure tallied 16 points on the game.
Jordan sparked the Eagle offense with a big dunk at the end of the third to make the score 58-37.
The Eagles carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, and Kelly and McClure hit back-to-back shots to extend the lead.
The teams played a more even game in the fourth quarter, as Churubusco outscored Fairfield by one point, 17-16, to make the final score 74-53.
Other point scorers for Churubusco included Jordan with 13, Jackson Paul with 11 and Kelly with eight.
Churubusco improves to 12-6 (9-1 NECC) and is back in action tonight at county-rival Whitko, 7:30 p.m. Fairfield drops to 6th in the NECC with a 9-11 record (6-4 NECC).
