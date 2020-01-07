EMMA — Westview’s Charlie Yoder stepped to the free-throw line with two opportunities to break the school’s all-time scoring record of 1,711 points, set by 1973 graduate Gary Yoder.
Charlie made the first, then watched the second rattle in and out, leaving him solely without the record for another night. The free throws didn’t matter in the final score with the Warriors (6-2) defeating East Noble 57-51. The Knights made a late surge at the end but struggled to score for most of the night.
When Yoder stepped to the line, he had no clue what record he had the potential to break. He just wanted to finish off the victory.
“I don’t really pay attention to that too much,” Yoder said. “When we’re playing, I’m just focusing on winning, and we did that.”
The record might not mean a lot in the moment for Yoder, but it does mean something when he takes a step back and looks at some of the names he’s passed on his way to the top of the list.
“It obviously means a lot because you look up to those guys growing up. Playing for Westview basketball is special. You obviously look up to those guys your whole life, so to be in the conversation with those guys is a great accomplishment,” Yoder said.
Charlie’s father and Westview coach Rob Yoder might know him better than he knows himself, but when asked if the ever-consistent Charlie Yoder has ever had a bad game, he couldn’t help but laugh.
“Yeah,” Rob Yoder said with a laugh. “He made some mistakes tonight too. Nobody has ever played a perfect game. Nobody ever will.”
Charlie only has to make one basket, no matter the amount, against Hamilton on Friday, and the record is his. For now, he’s tied at 1,711.
Early on against East Noble (3-4), the record seemed like it might be too much of a stretch to reach for as the Knights were holding down Yoder pretty well. He only had two points after the first quarter.
The problem for East Noble was it also struggled to score. Westview led 11-4 after the first period, thanks to Drew Litwiller, Blake Egli and Lyndon Miller leading the way.
The Warriors put out a triangle-and-two defense against the Knights with the two man-to-man players guarding Hayden Jones and Nate Dickson.
“On offense it was a little ugly. We knew at some point we were going to see it,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said on Westview’s defense. “When a team does that, you have to have three guys who are eager to make the defense pay. In those situations the opposing is telling you we don’t respect three guys on the floor.”
“I think we made it hard for Jones to penetrate. He’s really, really good and if he has space to operate, he’s going to hurt you,” Rob Yoder said.
Charlie Yoder played defensively in the paint, protecting the rim all night long and added six blocks and 16 rebounds to go along with his 27 points.
Jones and Dickson combined to shoot 4-of-19 from the field for 14 points.
“I thought the issue all night for us was we struggled at times to put a group of guys on the floor that were collectively aggressive together,” Eakins said.
Chris Hood and Brooks Miller each had nine points for the Knights. Litwiller had 10 points, Egli eight and Lyndon Miller finished with six for the Warriors.
East Noble closed the gap and briefly tied the game in the second quarter after consecutive three-pointers from Max Bender and Brooks Miller.
Westview opened the second half with a 16-2 run and cleaned up on the offensive glass, scoring three baskets during the run after an offensive rebound.
East Noble did make a late surge at the very end but never got closer than five points the rest of the way. The Warriors have won five straight after a 1-2 start to the season.
“I think we just get better and better every day,” Charlie Yoder said. “I think when you’re a young team, you improve fast. I think we’re improving fast, and I think we’re in a good place right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.