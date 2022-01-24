We've reached the final week of the regular season for the girls. That means this is the final power rankings for the girls.
I'll have my sectional preview next week, which will including my favorites and some contenders to take home some hardware.
Back to the rankings for this week, there's a new No. 1 team on the boys' side. Will they stay up there for the rest of the way? Wait to see.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Record: 21-1, 8-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Railroaders went wire-to-wire as my No. 1 team, and there was never any doubt that they were the best team in the area. They have a really good chance a winning their second straight Northeast Corner Conference regular season title this week, and it's something they haven't done since the 2004-05 season.
No. 2 Prairie Heights
Record: 11-8, 6-4 NECC
Last week: 2
I can already tell you the Panthers are contenders to win their sectional next week. They're not the favorite, but they can inch closer to that designation with a pair of wins this week. They have Concord at home and travel to Woodlan Friday.
No. 3 Angola
Record: 14-8, 7-3 NECC
Last week: 3
The Hornets made quick work of Westview and Churubusco last week. Wednesday's contest against Bellmont won't be so easy, but it will be a good test before taking on Woodlan, which beat Angola by five early this season, in the sectional opener.
No. 4 Central Noble
Record: 12-8, 6-3 NECC
Last week: 5
The Cougars made an impressive comeback at Eastside on Friday night. They trailed by 10 points in the first quarter and slowly chipped away at the lead before taking the lead in the second half. Central Noble needs to find more consistency before postseason play. It has a tough opener with South Adams in the Class 2A Bluffton Sectional.
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 12-9, 5-4 NECC
Last week: 4
The Blazers have also had their issues with consistency down the stretch, but they still manage to be in every game on their schedule. I like them to finish strong and make a real push to win the sectional.
Others considered: Lakeland, DeKalb.
Boys
No. 1 Eastside
Record: 15-1, 5-0 NECC
Last week: 2
My friends in Albion might have a problem with the Blazers taking over the No. 1 spot. But Eastside was the better team on Friday night. The Blazers did all of the little things better than Central Noble and were much more sound on the defensive end. I hope we get a third matchup between these two teams.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 15-1, 5-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The loss to Eastside can be a good thing. It can help the Cougars refocus and stay in contention for the conference title. Like last year, they will have to wait and see if the Blazers drop a game to at least share the title. Central Noble's schedule the rest of they way isn't a cakewalk but is manageable.
No. 3 West Noble
Record: 7-5, 3-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Chargers were feisty on the defensive end and balanced on the offensive end against Fremont on Friday night. Those are just a couple of the reasons why I liked this team at the beginning of the season.
No. 4 Fremont
Record: 7-4, 2-1 NECC
Last week: 3
The Chargers forced 23 turnovers by the Eagles on Friday night. That's too many if Fremont wants to be in the discussion for bigger and better things later on.
No. 5 East Noble
Record: 7-7, 0-2 NE8
Last week: 5
The Knights return to action this week and have two very important conference games against Leo and Norwell. I'd expect some rust.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Angola, DeKalb.
