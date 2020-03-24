BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Mike Perkins likes to dream big.
The Prairie Heights senior has always been like that since the “Baby Boiler” days of Purdue basketball.
Perkins watched a team led by freshmen Robbie Hummel, E’Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson and instantly made it a goal that one day he was going to play on the same floor they did inside Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
On Monday, Perkins was one of 13 senior student-athletes in the state to be awarded with the 2020 C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship.
In a release from the IHSAA, the scholarship is awarded to well-rounded, positive role models who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship.
Each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments and be recognized at this year’s Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Dinner established by Methodist Sports Medicine.
“It means a lot because I know the amount of people that are chosen in the state and the amount that are considered, and to be one of the 13 is quite an honor. So I was happy to receive it,” Perkins said.
The Panther senior plans on attending Purdue University in the fall with the intention of walking on to the men’s basketball team.
“That’s been a goal of mine for a long time, and I’m going to give it my best shot,” Perkins said.
He said his love for the game of basketball came at the same time as when those “Baby Boilers” stepped on campus.
“I’ve grown up watching Purdue basketball, probably since I was old enough to realize what I was watching on TV,” Perkins said. “I’ve always had a love for it, and it was a thing that I established at a young age that I would do anything just to be able to play on that court one day.”
His fandom never wavered since, and he thinks Purdue head coach Matt Painter is one of the great basketball minds in the game right now. Perkins said he’s been in contact with an assistant coach at Purdue, and the coach told him that walking on to the team is a possibility.
For a kid from a small town, that’s a big deal.
“Coming from the little community of Stroh, Indiana it can kind of be hard to be big sometimes, but I didn’t limit myself to that,” Perkins said. “I’m not saying that everyone else does, but it’s just a difficult thing to do. I always told myself that if I put the work in and gave it my best effort, then there’s nothing that I can’t be upset about.”
Anyone who has watched Prairie Heights the last four years knows how hard Perkins has worked to become the basketball player he is. Those same people would probably have the same thought that Perkins has a legit chance of making the team as a walk-on.
Perkins was one of Prairie Heights’ best players this season. He led the team with 17.7 points per game while tallying 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
The Panthers’ season ended premature of their final goal, but Perkins was a key piece in turning the boys basketball team from a two-win team his freshman year to a 20-win team last season then 18 victories this past season.
Perkins is a three-sport athlete with 3.9 GPA, ranking 10th in his class. A four-year varsity letter winner in basketball and track and field. He also competes in tennis, where he has earned two varsity letters.
While at Purdue, he wants to study either electrical engineering technology or agriculture systems management with the plan to come back home and work on the family dairy farm. He said either of those majors will help him become an asset on the farm.
He is also a member of the Future Farmers of America, where he has been involved in numerous competitions. Perkins is also a member of the National Honor Society and holds the role of vice president of his class. Through his youth group, Perkins has volunteered by raking leaves for elderly couples, assisting with canned food drives, and organizing games for young kids to participate in.
Perkins has also been a 10-year 4-H member, winning grand-champion twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.