M.S. Basketball
CN 6th grade girls teams top Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble Junior High's sixth grade girls basketball team defeated Whitko 31-7 on Monday.
Grace Swank led the Cougars with 13 points. CN also had six points from Katie Forker, four each from Aspen Smith and Whitney Replogle, and two points each from Meadow Lee and Jalayna Winebrenner.
The Cougars won the B game 10-5. Ellie Clevenger had four points for Central Noble. Saige Faltermeier, Abby Carpenter and Reilly Shoda scored two each.
M.S. Wrestling
Lakers fall to Falcons
GARRETT — Lakeland lost to Garrett 51-30 in a Junior Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday.
Thomas Ferguson-Drake (80 pounds), Jaydon Marshall (102), Drannon Miller (125), and Jimmy Chaney (160) had pins for the Lakers.
