INDIANAPOLIS — Children from East Noble’s TUF wrestling club took part in the Indiana State Wrestling Association Folkstyle State Finals, which was held from March 10 to last Sunday at Warren Central High School.
Nine wrestlers placed with top eight finishes in their respective age and weight groups, including four state champions, Henry Prater in the age 10-and-under 108-pound class, Henry Riesen in 10U 63 class, Sebastian Valle in the 6-and-under 50-pound division and Myles Uhl in the 6U 35-pound class.
Other TUF wrestlers placing were Leo Riesen in third in the 10U 49-pound class, Natalie Spidel in fourth in the Junior 132 class, Tyler Howell in the 6U 35-pound class, Waylon Crossley in sixth place and Serenity Woods in seventh in the 12U 120-pound class.
Also wrestling at state for the TUF club were Brooks Riesen, Sullivan Johnson, Parker Meade, Graham Pyle, Tayton Gates, Gunner Smithson, Adrian Hicks, Griff Kline, Landon Hicks, Nick Rex, Alex Sprague and Cody Biddle.
