ELKHART — Just like they have all season, the Central Noble boys leaned on their defense to send them to its first-ever state finals.
The No. 3 Cougars (28-2) forced 13 turnovers in their 54-48 win over No. 6 Carroll (Flora) in Saturday’s Class 2A North Semi-State at North Side Gym.
They also had 13 turnovers themselves, but it was the nine steals, eight deflections and six blocks that separated them from Carroll on Saturday.
“It was a really good defensive effort,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Cougar senior Connor Essegian said, “Defense is what drives us. It’s what gets our offense going, lots of transition buckets, and really it gets us flowing. To lock down the defensive side, that’s what really carries us to the next level.”
Essegian finished with a team-high four steals and a few of them led to easy points the other way.
Central Noble set the tone early and forced six turnovers in the first quarter.
“We just worked hard and harassed them. It was what we had to do to win,” Ryan Schroeder said.
Schroeder had a pair of steals and piled up five deflections. He was responsible for stopping Carroll’s Jake Skinner.
“Before the game, we knew they were going to attack the basket, get in there and pivot. I just had to keep my hands ready,” Schroeder said.
Coming into Saturday’s game, Skinner was Carroll’s second leading scorer. He and the team’s leading scorer Owen Duff were limited to eight combined points in the first half.
“Ryan Schroeder did Ryan Schroeder things today. He made it tough on (Skinner),” Bodey said.
Duff got loose a couple of times in the second half. But Logan Gard, who ended up with five blocks, was there to help.
“It wasn’t perfect, because the kid is darn good. They did a good job with him,” Bodey said.
Connor Lemmon was tasked with shutting down Carroll point guard Chris Huerta, who tallied just one assist on the day.
“Conner Lemmon did a really good job on containing (Huerta),” Bodey said. “Logan did a good job of protecting. Conner Essegian was our helper today and did a good job. He was in help position all day long.”
Down the stretch, the Cougars continued to make winning plays. Schroeder stole the ball in the corner and drove all the way in for the lay-up to put Central Noble up 43-39 with 2:17 left.
Carroll shot 41% in the win and were 3-of-15 from beyond the arc. Central Noble was just a little better, hitting 45% of its field goals.
Central Noble won the rebound advantage 26-20. Essegian finished with 10 boards, Gard pulled in eight, and Schroeder grabbed seven.
