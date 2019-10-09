WATERFORD MILLS — A day after their girls soccer teams were eliminated, both the Westview and Central Noble boys soccer teams were bounced from the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional on Wednesday.
The Warriors (10-8-1) lost a back-and-forth contest 3-2 to Elkhart Christian Academy (11-7) in the first semifinal match, and the Cougars (5-7-2) were beaten 4-0 by the host Bruins (10-6-1).
ECA and Bethany will play in the sectional championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bethany Christian Schools.
Elkhart Christian Academy 3, Westview 2
The first half between the Warriors and Eagles provided flurry of goals and swings of momentum.
In a span of three minutes, ECA had three corner tries and on the final one they scored. The ball dropped into the box and bounced around before the Eagles’ David Schramm got a touch on it and put it in the goal.
Less than seven minutes later, Westview answered after Jadon Yoder was taken down in the box, which gave his team a penalty kick. Abder Alrasheed took the PK and buried it.
However, 47 seconds later the Eagles had their rebuttal. Luis Bueno was able to get a shot off as he went to the ground in the box.
Five minutes later, the Warriors tied it back up off their own set piece. A corner by Westview flew right in the middle of the box and Joseph Sanchez flew in at the right time and put a well-placed header on goal and into the net.
At the break, ECA had double the amount of shots (10-5) compared to the Warriors.
Westview came out of halftime as the more aggressive team and Yoder had a shot 30 seconds into the period, but the try ricocheted off the right post. A few minutes later, the Warriors had a free kick on the right side of the box but the kick went right to the Eagle keeper.
With 15 minutes left in the match, Elkhart Christian was able to take the lead after it worked the ball across the top of the box and Jacob Becker took a shot that looked to be saved but it squirted past the Warrior keeper and Becker got another touch the ball and scored.
Westview made multiple runs and had a few shots on goal in the last six minutes but it couldn’t find the equalizer.
Bethany Christian 4, Central Noble 0
The Bruins showed their speed off early with a goal within the first 10 minutes of the match. Omar Gonzalez scored the first goal for Bethany.
The Cougars settled in defensively and kept the Bruins off the board for awhile.
Central Noble’s best chance to even the score came midway through the first half after a long shot from the outside by Josh Rawles was punched out by the Bruin keeper. The Cougars were awarded a corner kick, which they got two shots off of but were unable to score.
CN keeper Aiden Dreibelbis and his backline fended of multiple shots in the waning moments of the first half, but with just under two minutes left in the period, Bethany’s Colin Ward dribbled to the top of the box and got around a Cougar defender for a shot and put it just inside the left post.
The Bruins has 14 shots (10 on goal) to just two from the Cougars in the first half.
Bethany added to its lead quickly after halftime with a goal from Alann Torres. He added his second goal with 12:39 left in the match.
The Cougars struggled to get the ball out of their own territory and make runs at the goal in the second half. They only got off two shots in the period.
Dreibelbis finished with 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.