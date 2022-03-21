ALBION — The only time a school from the KPC Media Group area would realistically play Providence is if it were for a state championship.
Saturday’s Class 2A Boys Basketball State Finals matchup between No. 3 Central Noble (28-2) and Providence (20-6) will be the third time in the last year that a program from the Northeast Corner Conference has faced the Pioneers.
Providence High School is located in Clarksville, which is right across the Ohio River from Louisville. It’s 257 miles away from Central Noble, just over a four-hour drive.
The first time an NECC school played Providence in the state finals was when the Eastside baseball team faced the Pioneers in the 2021 Class 2A Baseball State Title. Providence won 4-0 over the Blazers.
The next matchup between the Pioneers and a team from the area was in last year’s Class 1A Boys Soccer State Championship when Westview played Providence. The Warriors beat the Pioneers 4-2 in an overtime thriller.
Prominent Pioneers
The Pioneers have recently become a school that is used to being on this stage. As an athletic program, they have made eight previous state finals trips, all since 2011.
The Providence volleyball team has the most appearances with three straight from 2013-15. The baseball and boys soccer team each have a pair of appearances. The girls soccer team made their lone appearance in the Class 1A state finals in 2011.
The Cougars only other state finals appearance was when the girls basketball team won the Class 2A state title in 2018.
A bunch of firsts
The Pioneers boys basketball team will be making its first state finals appearance on Saturday, and the same goes for Central Noble.
But so will four other teams on Saturday for a total of six first-time state finalists, which is the most for the IHSAA since 2003.
In the Class 1A state title, North Daviess will take the stage for the first time. Its opponent Lafayette Central Catholic has been five previous times and won three state titles.
The Class 3A final will be a matchup of first-timers, Beech Grove vs. Mishawaka Marian.
Chesterton, the last unbeaten boys basketball team in the state, will make its first appearance in the state finals when it faces Indianapolis Cathedral in the 4A title game. The Irish have been in three previous title games and have one win back in 1998.
Intro to Providence
As a program, the Providence boys have a total of 10 sectional titles, four regional championships, and a semi-state title. By comparison, the Cougars have six sectionals, two regionals and a semi-state.
The Pioneers are coached by Ryan Miller, who is in his third season as the head coach. He has an overall record of 50-22.
Five of their six losses came against Class 3A and Class 4A opponents. Providence also lost to Class 1A Rock Creek (14-9).
The Pioneers are 10-0 this season against Class 2A competition.
The overall record of the six teams which defeated the Pioneers is 103-44.
Providence will enter next weekend state championship game averaging 52.2 ppg on offense, while giving up 43.3 ppg.
Central Noble has scored at a 64.8 ppg clip, while allowing 43.4 ppg.
The Pioneers are 5-2 in games decided by five points or less.
The Cougars are 3-0 in close games this season.
