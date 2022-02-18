CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco High School boys basketball team got out to a pretty good start at home Friday night against NECC rival Fairfield.
The Eagles blitzed out to an early advantage and led 17-5 at the first stop.
But the Eagles were not able to maintain the early momentum, and the Falcons began to turn things around in the second quarter en route to a 58-42 win.
With the NECC win, the Falcons improved to 14-6 overall (8-2 NECC). Churubusco dropped to 3-16 (2-8).
First-year Fairfield coach Derek Hinen said early defensive struggles for his team helped dig the early hole.
The Falcons were able to battle through the early adversity by mixing up their defense in the second quarter, which helped loosen up the offense, Hinen said.
Fairfield outscored Busco 18-9 in the second quarter to trail just 26-23 at halftime, and then the Falcons took control of the game in the third stanza, outgunning the Eagles, 18-5.
Churubusco coach Shannon Beard liked his team’s energy in the first quarter. “We played really well, we were getting the ball inside,” Beard said. “Some good things were happening, but then we started getting a little tired and frustrated in the second half.”
The defensive adjustments made by Fairfield in the second half and beyond, Beard said, included slapping a triangle-and-two defensive scheme on the Eagles’ top two shooters: guards Drew Pliett and Carson Bunyan.
“They were basically face-guarding those guys,” Beard said.
The strategy worked, as the Churubusco duo were held to a total of 11 points: eight for Pliett and three for Bunyan.
Evan Love led the Eagles with 18 points. Gavin Huelsenbeck had 10 before fouling out
Caleb Wright led Fairfield with 16 points. Connor Wright had 13 and Seth Yoder just missed double figures with nine points on a trio of trifectas.
Beard said the Eagles will be buoyed for the final week of the regular season and the Class 2A sectional tournament run by the addition of Carroll transfer Caden Ummel. The sophomore guard has been toiling on the Busco JV but will be eligible for varsity competition this coming Tuesday, Beard said.
Ummel hit for 42 points in a JV game last week. “He’ll be another shooter for us, and we can always use more shooters,” Beard said.
Fairfield closes out the 2021-22 regular season with a non-conference game at Northridge Tuesday night and an NECC affair next Friday night at home vs. Central Noble to culminate the conference calendar.
Churubusco, meanwhile, has three games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, all on the road: Tonight at Whitko, Tuesday night at Adams Central, and next Friday at Eastside to wrap up the NECC slate.
Fairfield was a 64-21 winner in the JV contest.
