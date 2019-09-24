KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys tennis team had little trouble with New Haven Tuesday afternoon in a 5-0 Northeast 8 Conference victory.
That victory clinched a tie for the Knights’ first conference championship in boys tennis since 1973. It’s the program’s second conference title in program history as Carroll and Homestead often stood in East Noble’s way over the years.
The Knights (14-2, 6-0 NE8) can win the NE8 title outright by winning at DeKalb Thursday afternoon. If the Barons win, DeKalb and East Noble will share the conference championship.
Huntington North already defeated the Barons earlier this season. But the Vikings suffered their second NE8 loss Tuesday against Norwell.
The Knights-Barons dual will start in Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
On EN’s senior day Tuesday in Kendallville, every match was won by the Knights in straight sets in winning their 14th consecutive dual. East Noble only lost one game in singles.
EN coach Aaron Edwards appreciated his players for performing well regardless of lineup he wrote up. And a big change was made on Sept. 10 prior to the home dual with Huntington North.
Edwards moved senior Luke Denton from No. 1 singles to No. 1 doubles, and the doubles pairings have often shuffled ever since. Senior Joel Glass went from No. 2 doubles to No. 3 singles and freshman Max Bender went from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 doubles for the duals with the Vikings.
“I just looked up the scored when Huntington North beat DeKalb,” Edwards said. “I was afraid if I stayed with the old lineup, they’d get us at one singles and both doubles positions.
“That was the big one,” the coach added. “Beating Huntington (North) and Leo that week took winning conference from being a stretch goal to something we could actually achieve.”
Bender and senior Jordan Jollief rallied to beat the Vikings’ Matthew Weill and Isaac Eckert 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and that was the difference in a 3-2 victory for East Noble.
“I’ve tried various lineups and the guys have stepped up to the challenge,” Edwards said. “They’ve executed the game plan and adjusted to different double partners. Luke moved to doubles and was willing to do whatever it takes to see the team win.”
Denton was at No. 1 singles for a season and a half before going back to doubles, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“It took one or two matches to get used to it,” Denton said. “But it’s fun to play with someone else. It gets you pumped up.”
The Knights anticipate a battle with the Barons on Thursday.
“DeKalb is really, really good,” Edwards said. “This is the best team we’ve played since Dwenger. Five courts are going to be in play. In some of the matches, it will be hard to say who the favorite is.”
Denton, Hesher, Jollief and Glass were honored on senior day along with exchange students Omer Varol and Leith Cheikhrouhou.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 8-0, and all the matches were in singles. Ryan Gienger (8-2), Kyle Blackburn (8-1), Kanon Combs (8-0), Michael Deetz (8-1), Brycen Ortiz (6-1), Grant Schermerhorn (8-2), Cale Ernsberger (8-6) and Cody Biddle (8-4) won their matches for the Knights.
Westview 5,
Central Noble 0
In Emma, the Warriors clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
Only three matches were played. Westview won forfeits at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. The Cougars only have four boys playing tennis.
West Noble 3,
Prairie Heights 2
In Ligonier, the Chargers won in straight sets at No. 1 singles with Joel Mast and in both doubles positions to beat the young, improving Panthers. Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde won at No. 1 doubles and Chris Miller and Nevin Phares won at No. 2 doubles.
Heights had straight-set victories from Mike Perkins at No. 2 singles and Logan Nott at No. 3 singles.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 5-1.
Angola 4, Lakeland 1
In LaGrange, Corey Christie won the lone point for the Lakers (1-11, 1-7 NECC) at No. 1 singles, defeating Jaeger Berquist 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Jacob Kortenber 6-0, 6-0. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Isaac Franco 6-0, 6-0. 3. Connor Hesher (EN) def. Brock Rondot 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Luke Denton-Max Bender (EN) def. Justin Cummings-August DiFederico 6-1, 6-3. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Tom Hennegan-Ben Close 6-1, 6-2.
Westview 5,
Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-1. 3. Westview won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Owen Darland-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0. 2. Westview won by forfeit.
West Noble 3,
Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Leyton Byler 6-0, 6-0. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Andrew Shaw 6-3, 6-4. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Luke Schermerhorn 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 7-5, 6-1. 2. Chris Miller-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Brayton Ambler-Kaleb Lounsbury 6-1, 6-1.
Angola 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Corey Christie (LL) def. Jaeger Berquist 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. 2. Hayden Boyer (A) def. Colton Fleeman 6-2, 6-0. 3. Ted Brandon (A) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Wyatt-Brad Boyd (A) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-1, 6-2. 2. Jacob Pontorno-Marcus Miller (A) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-2, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.