LIGONIER — West Noble senior Juan Calvo signed his letter of intent on Thursday to play soccer at Goshen College.
“I’ve been watching them for a couple of years, so it felt like a good fit for me,” Calvo said. “The coach (Victor Newberg) made me feel comfortable.”
Calvo is also the first member of his family to go off to college.
“It feels good knowing that I’m the first one, but I’m going to have to grind,” Calvo said.
West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said back in the fall he felt like Calvo was one of the best defenders in the state.
“It’s a proud moment for the program. He’s a very good soccer player, a very good kid moving on to his college career. There’s nothing better than that. It’s kind of the whole goal and purpose of our program here at West Noble, to get these guys to the next level academically and athletically,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said.
“I think he’s prepared. I think it’s mental more than anything else. I think he’s ready for the next level,” Zamarripa said. “He’s been ready this whole last year, so I think he’ll transition very well.”
As the Chargers’ center back and team captain, he anchored the West Noble defense and scored five goals and two assists in his fourth varsity season.
Calvo earned KPC All-Area and All-NECC honors this past season. He is undecided on what he wants to major in at Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.