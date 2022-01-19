CHURUBUSCO — Looking to right the ship after a loss to Lakeland the night before, the Churubusco girls basketball team did just that Wednesday night in a 43-35 victory against the Canterbury Cavaliers (3-14).
The Eagles (7-12) took an early 6-0 lead after junior Madison Hosted scored the first three baskets of the game, before Canterbury junior Annalyse King put her Cavaliers on the board with a basket at the 5:11 mark.
The Cavaliers would struggle throughout much of the first half, however, trailing 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and 24-8 at halftime.
In the second half, Canterbury made it a game again, outscoring the Eagles 16-10 in the third quarter to trail by 10. They cut it to as few as four points in the fourth quarter behind King’s team-high 11 pointes, before Churubusco made free throws and baskets when they mattered to hold on for the win.
“I don’t think we performed like we have in the past,” Eagles head coach David Goodwell said. “I have to give Canterbury credit, they came in ready to play and gave us a fight at the end there. They made it a great ballgame, but I’m proud of my girls for keeping their calm, sticking it out and getting the victory.”
The Eagles were led in scoring by senior Cara DeBolt, who finished with 13 points, followed by senior Brelle Shearer (9 pts) and Hosted (7 pts).
The team’s seventh win of the season Wednesday night marks the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Eagles have reached that mark.
“With my seniors here, we’re not done yet,” Goodwell said. “But seven games is something positive that I can go in there and talk to them about and they’re excited about it. We have three more games left for the season and I just want to stay healthy going into sectionals.”
Goodwell said the main thing for the team to work on down the stretch is taking care of the basketball and avoiding unforced turnovers.
Churubusco will travel to play Angola Friday night.
