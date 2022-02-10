LIGONIER — The West Noble girls know they will be the underdogs for the second weekend in a row when they head to the Class 3A Jimtown Regional on Saturday.
The Chargers (7-17) face Griffith (15-7) in the first semifinal, followed by Class 3A No. 1 South Bend Washington (23-3) versus Culver Academy (13-11). The title game is at 7:30 p.m.
West Noble was an underdog headed into last week's sectional at NorthWood but shocked everyone in winning their third sectional championship in program history. Going into this weekend's regional, they know they'll be casted in the underdog role once again.
"The nice part of it is that you know nobody expects anything of you," West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. "It's not like you're the favorite. It's not like there's a ton of pressure on you. Just go out and play ball and have fun."
Griffith won its home sectional with a pair of blowout wins over winless-Calumet and River Forest (7-17). The Panthers are made up of players that played against Lakeland in the regional semifinals last season. The Lakers blew out Griffith 44-26.
"They look like a good team. They have a couple of solid players that carry the team," Burns said.
Cierra Pipkins leads the Panthers at 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.2 assists per game. Marisa Esquivel averages 13.8 ppg, four steals and 3.2 rpg. Ella Rasberry scores 9.1 points and five boards per contest.
Burns added that Griffith plays a zone defense most of the time, and that's what his team has seen most of the year. A large reason why they faced that defense is because they struggled to move the ball, but that's an area where they improved and had little issues with during the sectional at NorthWood.
"We did implement a new zone offense at the beginning of last week. It's not anything that's crazy complicated. It allows our best players in Jazmyn (Smith), Mackensy (Mabie) and Alexia (Mast) to play basketball more than thinking about having to go spot to spot. They just fill the gaps if they can see them, and they just flash to the open spots and play ball."
Smith has missed seven games this season but was able to return to the lineup for the sectional. She gave the Chargers a lift on both ends of the floor.
"Jazmyn has the ability to create her own shot. When things get stagnant, that's where the ball seems to go. She has the ability to take over a game, and that's awesome. Every team needs that in order to be successful," Burns said.
Smith took over during the third quarter and against Tippecanoe Valley in the sectional title game. Smith, Mabie and Mast are all going to have to tap into what worked last week and replicate it on a bigger stage.
Burns said has his team focusing on themselves during this week of practice and not looking down the road too far in possibly facing South Bend Washington. These Panthers feature the three Reynolds sisters who all are in line to play basketball at the Division-I level, including senior Mila Reynolds, a Maryland commit, who averages 22.5 ppg and 8.5 rpg.
Junior Amiyah Reynolds, who is also committed to Maryland, scores 9.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.7 apg and 2.8 spg. Freshman Kira Reynolds averages 10.2 ppg and 9.4 rpg. Rashunda Jones, who is committed to Purdue, has 10.6 ppg, 3.7 apg and 3.1 spg.
"If you prepare for Washington, you're preparing for Griffith. If you prepare for the giant, then you're preparing for anything that comes before that," Burns said.
