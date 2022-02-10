Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near 35. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near 35. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.