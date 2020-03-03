EMMA — Playing the same team for a third time in a season forces you do something different. Westview was able to change up defenses and hold down Prairie Heights for a 70-54 win on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A Sectional semifinals.
The Warriors (21-3) will play Churubusco in the first semifinal at Westview on Friday night at 6 p.m.
“Consistent improvement over the course of the season by a lot of inexperienced guys. We had one guy back with a lot of experience and some eager guys that wanted to prove they could do it. They’ve gotten a lot better over the course of the year,” Rob Yoder said.
The one guy with all of that experience coming back was Charlie Yoder, who led all scorers with 35 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Drew Litwiller was the only other Warrior in double figures, he finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Blake Egli hit three triples for nine points.
The Panthers were led by Elijah Malone, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Brandon Christlieb had 11 points and six assists, and Mike Perkins ended up with six points.
Westview and Prairie Heights (18-6) split their first two meetings this season, and for the Warriors to come out on top Tuesday, they needed to show the Panthers a different look on defense.
“The first two times we played (Prairie Heights) we played two different defenses on them. We came up with another defense, so we threw all three of them at them (Tuesday), and I think that was pretty successful,” Yoder said.
The Panthers played even with the Warriors and were tied 16-16 after a fast-paced first period that was back and forth.
But Heights’ offense slowed from there and couldn’t knock down shots consistently. As a team, the Panthers finished 1-for-15 from three while Westview finished 9-of-17.
“We had three different ways we wanted to defend them. We felt one of them could limit certain things, one could limit something else and one could limit something else,” Rob Yoder said. “Especially threes from Perkins and Christlieb was obviously a concern. In the end, that’s the defense we played the most just because as the game wore on, that gave us the best chance combined with the offensive personnel we wanted to play at a particular time.”
Prairie Heights coach Tony Everidge said, “I’ll be honest with you. That’s the first time this season I’ve seen that kind of thing out of this veteran group. We got in a hurry. Yeah, maybe their defense had something to do with it, but it seemed like from the first quarter when it was 16-16, we took some ill-advised shots. Then, one shot led to another. It was a trickle effect.”
Westview opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, which featured a pair of threes from Charlie Yoder and a couple of baskets from Litwiller. The run fired up a loud Westview contingent that was in attendance, and the group was loud after every big bucket from then on.
“Everybody basically except Charlie, that’s the first time they’ve been in that atmosphere where it’s do-or-die. They’ve been in that atmosphere, but not where you either perform or it’s over,” Rob Yoder said.
Once Westview jumped out to a double-digit lead, Prairie Heights struggled to get it back to single digits. The Panthers cut the lead to six with a nice up-and-under layup from Christlieb, but Charlie Yoder drilled a pair of free throws after he was fouled at the buzzer to make it 30-22 at the half.
The Warriors continued to open up their lead in the third with an 11-2 run. Heights got the lead back down to 10 with 90 seconds left in the quarter, but Egli hit two of his three treys in the last 30 seconds of the quarter to make it a 16-point advantage heading into the final period.
The lead stayed in the double digits as Westview made the majority of its free throws down the stretch to keep Prairie Heights at a comfortable distance.
The Panthers graduate six seniors off this year’s squad, and it’s one of the best, if not the best, class to come through Brushy Prairie, according to Everidge.
“They’re the best that’s ever went through in school history in 55 years. A lot of legacy there, but all they have to look at is the record,” Everidge said. “I think the regret will fall. It may take time, but eventually they’ll regret and look back at this opportunity. I hate that they’ll have regret. Everybody has regret, but I hate that they’re going to have that.”
