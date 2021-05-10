KENDALLVILLE — East Noble baseball is starting to hit their stride.
The Knights (9-6-1) defeated Eastside 5-1 on Monday, and it was their fourth win in their last five games.
“They’re pretty excited. We’ve told them all along that we lost some games early that we beat ourselves quite frankly. We told them, ‘If we get hot, we’re a club that no one is going to want to play,’” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
East Noble starter Trace Holliday pitched a terrific game, going seven innings and allowing one unearned run on four hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts.
“I felt pretty confident. I had a pretty good defense behind me. I kept the ball low, made them hit grounders and trusted my defense,” Holliday said.
Six of the junior’s strikeouts were Blazers caught looking at the third strike on the outside corner.
“The ump definitely loved the outside corner, so I just kept attacking that,” Holliday said.
East Noble gave Holliday a lead to work with early in the game.
Justin Marcellus smacked a bouncer up the middle and scored Daniel Malone, who singled and stole second to start the inning, for the first run on the board in the bottom of the first.
The Blazers (15-4) didn’t answer until the fourth inning. Dylan Hertig led the frame off with a double to right-center. The next ball put in play was a ground ball to Brayden Risedorph at third. He threw over to first for an out, and Hugh Henderson, who was Hertig’s courtesy runner, tried to take third base on the play. The throw back to the back bounced away and allowed Henderson to score the tying run.
East Noble took back the lead and built on it in the fifth after Malone and Marcellus singled and Carver Miller walked. With Risedorph up to bat, a wild pitch plated Malone to retake the one-run lead. Risedorph was intentional walked to load up the bases again, then Noah Perkins drew a walk to send home Miller.
In the top of the sixth, the Blazers’ Owen Willard worked his way around the bases to third with two outs, but East Noble catcher Andrew Johnson picked him off to end the inning.
Marcus and Miller added to the Knight lead in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back doubles to right for two runs.
Caeden Moughler was the starter on the bump for the Blazers. He went 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Carsen Jacobs and Wade Miller tossed the final 1 2/3 frames.
East Noble hosts Columbia City today, and Eastside welcomes Lakeland to Butler.
