LIGONIER — West Noble High School recently announced its spring and senior sports award winners, and also acknowledged its three-season athletes from this past school year.
The Chargers’ spring most valuable athletes were Grant Flora in boys track and field, Emily Mawhorter in girls track and field, Hailey Moser in softball, Jordan Eash in baseball, Kora Hilbish in girls tennis and Luke Schermerhorn in boys golf.
The Sportsmanship Award recipients were track and field athletes Cy Wolheter for the boys and JaLynn Baker for the girls, Jacelynn McDonald from softball, Elijah Bacon from baseball, Ashlyn Seigel from girls tennis and Blake Ewell from the boys golf team.
Coaches Awards went to Logan Schuller (boys track & field), Beth Christlieb (girls track & field), Brady Shields (baseball), Avery Kruger (girls tennis) and Nevin Phares (boys golf).
Mental Attitude awards went to softballer Alayna DeLong and golfer Rodrigo Melchor.
Most Improved awards went to Silvia Venturi (girls track & field), Louis Schrage (baseball), Emily Thompson (softball), Callista Replogle (boys golf) and Austin Cripe (boys golf).
Track and field teams also awarded athletes by various specialties.
For the boys, state qualifier Drew Yates won the Hurdles trophy, state qualifier Nathan Shaw won the Middle Distance award, Isaac Silva won the Distance trophy and Jaylun Shaffer took the Sprints trophy. Wesley Hilbish was honored in the throwing field events, and Dustin Richardson won the jumping field events award.
From the girls team, two-time state qualifier Kayle Jordan won the Field Event award. Mawhorter earned the Hurdles trophy, Trinity Parson won the Distance award, Lanie Martin took the Middle Distance trophy, and Stefany Dominguez won the Sprints trophy.
In softball, Julia Vargas won the Offense award and Riley Krider received the Defense trophy.
Other baseball awards went to Jordan Eash for Offense, Winston Deel for Defense, Brooks Ruisard for Pitching and Trevor Steele with the Utility Player award.
In junior varsity girls tennis, Lillian Macias received the Coaches award and Leslei Reyes was the most improved player.
In JV softball, Aubrey Weigold received the Mental Attitude award and Aleena French was the most improved player. Other awards went Meta Stringfellow for Offense, Makayla Castro for Defense and Kaycee Klingaman for Pitching.
In JV baseball, awards went to Mason Taylor (Offense), Gage Mitchell (Defense), Matthew Trinklein (Pitching), Noah Rassner (Coaches) and Sam Bradley (Most Improved).
Six recent West Noble graduates received Three-Sport Awards: Schermerhorn, Schuller, Seigel, Phares, Nellie Herrera and Kimberly Flores-Contreras.
Schermerhorn played four years each of tennis and basketball, three years of golf and one year of track and field. Schuller took part in track and cross country for four years each, wrestled for two years and played basketball for a year. Seigel was active for four years apiece in fall cheerleading, winter cheerleading and tennis. Phares played tennis and basketball for four years each and played basketball and golf for four years each.
Herrera was a football cheerleader and a gymnast for four years each, was a basketball cheerleader for three years, and was a manager for the baseball and track and field teams for one season each. Flores-Contreras was a manager for football, basketball and baseball for one year apiece.
West Noble Senior Student-Athlete Award
(with 3.0 grade-point average or above)
Emily Mawhorter, Grant Flora, Abigail Hawn, Jacelynn McDonald, Austin Cripe, Cy Wolheter, Mackensy Mabie, Avery Kruger, Isaiah Lowe, Giselle Pablo, Elizabeth Christlieb, Ashlyn Seigel, Wesley Hilbish, David Mendoza, Molly Jones, Nathan Shaw, Isabella Bartlett, Andrew Saggars, Luke Schermerhorn, Derek Slone, Louis Schrage, Hailey Moser, Gabrielle Boggs, Nevin Phares, Tori Hamman, Angi Carbajal-Flores, Rodrigo Melchor Diaz, Jonathan Schwartz, Ayden Zavala, Zachary Beers, Winston Deel, Victor Ramirez, Diego Cardona, Makenna Nichols, Nellie Herrera, Julian Carrillo, Kimberly Flores-Contreras.
2022-23 3-season athletes
Seniors: Kimberly Flores-Contreras, Nellie Herrera, Nevin Phares, Luke Schermerhorn, Logan Schuller, Ashlyn Seigel.
Juniors: JaLynn Baker, Alayna DeLong, Payton Eash, Breanna Moreno, Noah Rassner, Laci Roy, Chloe Sprague, Emily Thompson, Aubrey Weigold.
Sophomores: Zephry Bair, Kyle Barnes, Alex Berrocales, Jesse Castillo, Jordan Eash, Isaac Mast, Jada Nelson, Tristen Newcomer, Jonathan Rutter, Mackenzie Snyder.
Freshmen: McKale Bottles, Jenna Coburn, Ryan Gross, Carson Hamman, Kayle Jordan, Nolan Kelly, Brayden Knepper, Gage Mitchell. Dustin Richardson, Trevor Steele, Mason Taylor, Nathan Troxel Gonzalez, Cloie Ulrey, Stella Venturi, Cade Wolheter.
