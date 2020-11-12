LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior Madison Keil signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play golf at Valparaiso University.
“It means so much to me. For everything to come together, it just feels so good get everything done and look forward to the next chapters of my life,” Keil said.
Keil fell in love with everything Valparaiso had to offer, including its home course.
“I love the campus. I love the coach so much. They have an amazing golf course Sand Creek, which I love,” Keil said. “I got a chance to play out there and it just solidified it for me after my visit. I love it there so much, and it’s close to home too, which is another big thing because I want to watch my brothers grow up in sports and stuff.”
She said she wants to major in nursing.
During her Laker career, she was the individual champion in the NECC this past season. She qualified for the IHSAA State Finals twice in her career. Keil finished tied for 33rd in 2019 and tied for 35th this past season. She helped lead her team to first place at the NECC Tournament in 2019 and 2020.
“I’m so thankful for my teammates and my team and everything we were able to accomplish. It’s been amazing to see everyone grow with the success we’ve been able to have in the conference as a team,” Keil said. “Even though we didn’t reach all of our goals, it was really awesome to get that back-to-back conference championship. Obviously, going to state was really memorable, so I’m really thankful for that the program here at Lakeland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.