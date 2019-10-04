EMMA — The West Noble boys soccer team has been on an incredible run in Northeast Corner Conference play for a long time.
The Chargers (13-3, 7-0 NECC) won their fifth consecutive NECC regular season title after a 3-0 win over Westview (9-7-1, 6-1) on Thursday night.
“I think it means a continuation of a bettering of the program,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said winning the conference in his first year as the head coach.
The last regular season loss to an NECC opponent was on Sept. 30, 2014, and it was 2-1 loss to Westview in double overtime.
West Noble and Westview met just a couple of weeks ago in the NECC Tournament championship match, and it took a shootout for the Chargers to come away with win. On Thursday, the Chargers were crashing the goal early and not allowing the Warriors to build any offense the other way.
“Honestly, opposed to the last time we played Westview, I think these guys were a lot more disciplined. We had some time to fix our mistakes that we made in the last game. We put our opportunities away (Thursday), and we were very solid defensively,” Zamarripa said.
The Chargers had four quick shots in the first 10 minutes of the match and were finally able to get one in the back of the net after some bad passes from the Warriors. The ball was stolen by Agustin Gutierrez, who passed the ball to Henry Torres, who had a wide open lane at the goal and slipped it past the Westview keeper.
West Noble had a couple more chances to extend their lead in the first half, including off a free kick from Julio Macias with 17:40 left. His attempt cleared the Westview wall but just missed outside of the right post.
In the first half, the Chargers outshot the Warriors 11-1.
After the halftime break, Westview had a chance to tie the match early in the second half, but its free kick was saved by Charger keeper Federico Musso.
West Noble quickly responded with the same aggression it did to start the match. This time, it resulted in two goals instead of one.
Eric Galarza dribbled near the top of the box and hit a nice through ball to Torres, who again had plenty of time to set up his shot and again put it in the back of the net. Ninety seconds later, Galarza was on the receiving end of a pass from Gutierrez, then Galarza beat the Westview keeper as he came out from the net and scored.
Westview had a few more opportunities to score late in the match, but Musso kept a zero on the board for the home team.
“Defensively, a lot of discipline. We had the guys shifting where we needed to be, marking up where we need to mark and just a lot of teamwork with everybody pulling their weight,” Zamarripa said.
West Noble faces host NorthWood in the first round of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional on Monday at 5 p.m., and Zamarripa thinks his team is prepared, and that they know what they are running on the field. It’s just a matter of getting healthy.
“I think more than anything is injury prevention. At this point in the season and having two or three games a week is hard on the boys, and a lot of these guys are starting to feel it,” Zamarripa said.
Westview opens play at the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional Monday against Eastside at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.