ALBION — Central Noble athletic director David Bremer announced on Wednesday that Josh Treesh resigned as the high school’s varsity girls basketball coach after 11 seasons at the helm.
Bremer said that Treesh officially resigned on Monday and said Treesh cited family reasons on his letter of resignation as the biggest reason for stepping down.
Treesh had two stints at Central Noble, for three seasons from 2007-10 and for eight seasons from 2014-22. The last stint were the best run in program history, especially in the middle of that stretch where guard Sydney Freeman and center Meleah Leatherman elevated the Cougars among the state’s elite in Class 2A.
Freeman and Leatherman led the Cougars to their first three regional and sectional championships in program history from 2017-19, and to their first-semi-state championship and first state title in program history in 2018.
Treesh also led the CN girls to three Northeast Corner Conference Tournament titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and an NECC regular season championship in 2019.
Treesh compiled a 169-96 record in 11 seasons at Central Noble. He also coached the boys’ team at his alma mater East Noble High School in the 2012-13 season and won two games. The Tri-State University graduate has an overall prep coaching record of 171-117.
Brock Treesh, Josh’s brother who’s been an assistant for Josh for a short time recently, addressed the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, speaking on behalf of him and Josh @Bdtreesh30.
“This was a very tough decision,” Brock Treesh tweeted. “CN will always be near and dear to our hearts. Much love Cougnation!!”
Central Noble is looking to replace Josh Treesh. Interested persons in the varsity girls basketball coaching position need to send a letter of interest, a resume and a completed application to Bremer by email at bremerd@centralnoble.k12.in.us, or by regular mail to Bremer at 302 Cougar Court, Albion, IN 46701.
