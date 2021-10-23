KOKOMO — The Westview boys soccer team is "going to the big show."
The No. 16 Warriors (16-5) scored a goal in the second overtime period to defeat No. 1 Park Tudor 2-1 and win the Class 1A Boys Soccer North Semi-State championship Saturday. It'll be the first appearance in the state finals for Westview boys soccer.
The score was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime period. But it felt like the Warriors were on the edge of scoring the game-winner.
With five minutes left in the second overtime period, a free kick from Evan Litwiller was saved by Panther keeper Matthew Bender. Twenty seconds later, Jadon Yoder had a breakaway opportunity, but his shot was turned away.
A corner kick followed and Yoder had another shot that was stopped off the set piece. Teague Misner had an opportunity 10 seconds later with a bicycle kick, but it was also saved.
Under three minutes left, Misner drove into the box and sent a short cross over to Yoder, who was diving towards the net. His shot was stopped, but Carson Brown was there for the rebound and the score.
"I'm on the left wing, so I always have to be there, and I always have to make sure the ball doesn't get past me. I was just there. That was my dream moment basically," Brown said.
It was the second straight week the Warriors were down and had to rally back. Westview trailed Illiana Christian 3-1 with less than 10 minutes left in regulation in the regional championship on Oct. 16.
Park Tudor scored its lone goal with 13:39 left in the first half on a free kick from Francesco Nofrini. The junior bent a shot around the Westview wall and scored in the upper left corner of the net.
"Persistent. I think that's the right word. We went down early and just watching the game I knew we could keep attacking and get opportunities," Westview coach Jamie Martin said. "We actually told our backline to start kicking the ball up and good things will happen. We put the ball in danger and good things will happen. That's how we scored both goals. Just chaos."
The Panthers nearly doubled the lead off another free kick with 4:48 left in the first half. George Ferguson took a shot from 60 yards away and it hit off Alex Yoder's gloves, then bounced and hit the bottom of the crossbar. A Westview defender then kicked it out of the box.
The Warriors quickly moved the other way, and Misner had a shot that was stopped.
In the second half, Westview started creating more scoring chances and were wearing down the Park Tudor defense.
"At the start, I think we were slow getting started, but after that, we found where their weak spots were and found what would work, and we just went with it," Brown said.
Martin said, "There's just so many weapons that we could throw at them and we were just able to get one in."
Braden Kauffman was able to get a shot off a corner from Braden Eash, but the shot was saved. A minute later, a lazy shot rolled into the box, but rolled under the fingertips of Bender and Misner was there to pounce and scored to tie the match 1-1 with 26:29 remaining.
Nofrini had a close-range shot a couple minutes later, but Yoder saved the attempt and the rebound by the Panther sailed high.
The No. 16 Warriors were classified as the underdog against No. 1 Park Tudor, which put all of the pressure on the Panthers.
"I don't know if it's more freeing. We played loose. Practice all week went really good. We didn't freak out, and maybe because it was No. 16 playing No. 1. There's wasn't any pressure on us," Martin said. "I had put pressure on me to help us get through this. The boys just stepped up. I mean it was incredible."
The postseason run has been eventful for the Warriors at every stage. They outlasted Bethany Christian 1-0 in the sectional championship, rallied back to defeat Illiana Christian in penalty kicks and on Saturday, defeated the top-ranked Panthers in overtime.
"It's crazy honestly. I don't even have the words," Brown said.
Martin said, "Pure joy for the boys. Pretty sure I can say this is the farthest any soccer team from Westview has ever gone.
"We're going to the big show. I mean holy cow, what?"
