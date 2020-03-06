EMMA — Getting off to a hot start paid off for one team in Friday night’s Class 2A sectional doubleheader at Westview. The second team to jump out to a quick lead couldn’t hang on.
Class 2A No. 17 Churubusco Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead on No. 4 Westview and never relinquished the lead for a 58-50 victory. Bremen hit three straight three-pointers to open its game against No. 8 Central Noble in the second contest, but the Cougars rallied and finally took the lead in the fourth quarter to go on to a 60-57 win.
Churubusco (16-6) and Central Noble will meet for the third time this season. The two teams will play for a sectional championship, tonight at Westview High School at 7 p.m.
Churubusco 58, Westview 50
The start was a surprise to everyone. The Eagles scored 20 unanswered points and held the Warriors (21-4) off the scoreboard until the 2:44 mark in the first quarter when Drew Litwiller scored on a putback.
“Our mindset was to just bring energy, bring as much energy as possible, and lately we’ve been getting off to really good starts. But I haven’t seen anything like that. That was unbelievable,” Churubusco’s Jackson Paul said.
A lot of the Eagles' points came in transition before Westview could set up any sort of defense. Six different players scored during the 20-0 run for Churubusco. It led 27-6 after the first quarter.
“We didn’t handle the ball very well against their pressure,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “That’s just the bottom line, and that resulted in layups or really good transition points. I had them for 11 transition points in the first quarter.”
The Warriors finally settled in and opened the second quarter with a 12-2 spurt to cut the lead to 11.
“We didn’t work as hard in the second quarter as we did in the first quarter,” Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. “We missed a couple of layups, and then the next thing you know the 20-point lead turns into 11.”
Brady Yoder and Litwiller were the two to help cut the lead. Yoder hit a pair of threes and Litwiller hit a couple of shots in the lane. Litwiller totaled 14 points for the evening.
Hunter Perlich, who led the Eagles with 16 points, scored back-to-back buckets to end the run.
Westview kept cutting down the deficit and cut into the lead even further to start the second half. Charlie Yoder, who ended up with 21 points, drilled a pair of threes to cut the lead to four before Perlich answered with a trey of his own.
“(That was) very, very difficult. We knew it was going to be. They are fourth in the state (in Class 2A) for a reason. This gym is like no other,” Paul said.
Gage Kelly, Noah Wolfe and Jackson Paul all face-guarded Yoder at one point in time throughout the game.
“It’s tiring. It’s really tiring. You’re running all over the place trying to stay in front. He’s a heck of a player. You have to give him all the credit in the world,” Paul said.
Another difficult three by Yoder cut the lead to one, 40-39, with four minutes left in the third, but Landen Jordan scored a putback and Luke McClure stole a ball near midcourt and turned it into a layup to push the lead back to five. McClure had 12 points and four steals, and Jordan finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Yoder sliced the lead back down to two points after another three, but then the Eagles put the clamps down on defense and held the Warriors scoreless for the next four minutes. Churubusco extended its lead up to eight after a three from Kelly and a drive by Paul, who ended up with nine points.
The Eagles did just enough from the free-throw line down the stretch to keep the Warriors at a safe distance.
Central Noble 60, Bremen 57
The Lions (6-18) got off to a hot start from the field in the first half and were up 11-2 after three straight deep balls to open the game. However, they couldn’t find the game-tying three in the last 20 seconds of the game to extend their season.
The Cougars (22-4) struggled all night long to grind down Bremen’s lead. Every time they got within three or four points, the Lions answered with a couple of scores to extend the lead.
“They play a tough schedule. They play hard. They’re physical. It wasn’t going to be easy,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
That went on for the first three quarter until Central Noble went on a 10-2 to close out the third quarter and begin the fourth.
“We missed a couple easy ones early on. I thought we were in a hurry early on. It’s a fine line. I want to play fast, but I talked to them Wednesday night, ‘I trust you to play fast and if you’re rolling, let it fly. But you got to realize when you’re not rolling. That ball better move a little bit,’” Bodey said.
A long rebound out to Connor Essegian, who finished with 22 points, took it to the other end for the layup and the 48-47 lead, the first lead of the game for the Cougars with 7:33 left.
Sawyer Yoder led Central Noble with 24 points and was a large reason his team didn’t get too far behind in the first half. He assisted or scored on 13 of his team’s first 14 points of the game.
Yoder stole the ball from Bremen and took it in for a score and the foul. He converted on the three-point play to cut the lead to 24-20 early in the second quarter. He did the same thing to trim the lead to two, 45-43, with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
“It was kind of a grind it out game. I don’t think we were going to make a run tonight and get a 10-point lead or make a run to take that one-point deficit to a six-point deficit. (Bremen) is pretty good defensively. They’re pretty physical, and they weren’t going to allow that to happen,” Bodey said.
After the Lions tied the game at 50, Yoder drove into the lane to take the lead for good. Essegian buried a corner three to extend the lead, then knocked down a pair of free tosses to make it 59-54 with 41 seconds left.
Bremen’s Carson Miller nailed a three to slice the lead back to two, and after Yoder hit one of two free throws, the Lions had a chance to tie the game. They chucked a couple of shots and grabbed the misses, then Miller had one more clean look near the top of the key, but it fell short.
Central Noble and Churubusco met twice already this season, both winning on their own home court. Tonight’s matchup will be the first time they meet for a sectional championship. Each won a sectional title in 2017.
“(The Eagles are) good and they keep getting better. We’re going to have to play really well (tonight). We’re going to have to play as hard as we did in the second half (Friday) with smarter decisions,” Bodey said. “We played hard in the second half. We just didn’t make a bunch of smart decisions. We’re going to have to put them both together (tonight).”
